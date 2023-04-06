Luke Wright Brings THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Poet Luke Wright brings a political verse play that looks at trust, fatherhood and family in the age of Brexit to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Luke Wright: The Remains of Logan Dankworth can be seen at the SJT on Thursday 4 May.



"I believed that Fukayama line: the end of history. But history didn't end, did it?"



Logan Dankworth, columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms he is determined to be in the fray of the biggest political battle for years. Meanwhile, Logan's wife Megan wants to leave London to better raise their daughter. As tensions rise at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever.



The show won The Saboteur Award for Best Show in 2020 and was a big hit with audiences and reviewers at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe.

Written and performed by Luke Wright, it is directed by Alex Thorpe, with dramaturgy by Sarah Dickenson. The scored by is by Polly Wright and lighting design is by Joe Price.



Before Luke Wright's performance of The Remains of Logan Dankworth there will be poetry readings from Luke and local poets Helen Birmingham, Charlotte Oliver and Rob Tyson.

Luke Wright has previously been seen at the SJT supporting John Cooper Clarke, and with his shows What I Learned from Johnny Bevan and Luke Wright: Poet Laureate.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth can be seen at the SJT at from 7.45pm on Thursday 4 May. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here