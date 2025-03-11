Lowry Secures £200,000 Grant Funding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salford's Lowry has been awarded £200,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support a series of projects involving local communities that will celebrate the stories and heritage of Lowry and the impact it has had on the region as it marks its 25th birthday.

Lowry stands at the heart of Salford Quays, an area that has transformed over the last 25-years from a post-industrial landscape to a vibrant cultural and creative hub.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Lowry Turns 25 as this cultural institution celebrates its landmark anniversary. It is incredibly fitting that the communities of Salford are at the heart of the Lowry Turns 25 programme that will share the area's rich heritage and showcase their own personal stories, furthering this legacy for future generations.”

Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor, welcomed the funding, emphasising its role in strengthening community engagement and preserving local heritage:

“Congratulations to Lowry on reaching this incredible 25-year milestone. This investment from The National Lottery Heritage Fund is a testament to the vital role Lowry plays in our city - not just as a cultural landmark but as a space where communities come together to tell their stories. Lowry has always been about people, and this funding ensures that the voices and experiences of Salford's residents are celebrated and preserved for generations to come. By supporting grassroots creativity and community-led projects, we're not just looking back at the incredible transformation of Salford Quays - we're empowering our communities to shape the future of arts and culture in Salford.

“I'd encourage everyone across Salford to get involved in the celebrations, and those interested to apply to the Together We Create Fund. This is an exciting opportunity for community-led groups to showcase their creativity, tell their own stories, and be part of this landmark anniversary. I can't wait to see the incredible projects that emerge from this initiative!”

Through a series of projects involving local communities, made possible thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, Lowry will capture and present the stories of those who have who witnessed, shaped and participated in Salford's cultural regeneration. In partnership with the University of Salford One Lowry, Many Stories will capture oral history interviews that will feature in an art installation at Lowry later in 2025 before being deposited into the Salford Digital Archives, as well as a photography exhibition.

Local people will be at the heart of Lowry's 25th birthday celebrations and applications are now open for the Together We Create fund. 10 awards of up to £2,500 will be awarded to support creative projects across Salford's communities to celebrate the heritage of Salford Quays and Lowry. Delivered in partnership between Lowry and Salford CVS (Community and Voluntary Services), community organisations can apply for up to £2,500 to deliver short community arts projects or put on events or activities for their communities. The deadline for applications is 12pm (midday) on Friday 4th April 2025 and information on how to apply can be found at https://www.salfordcvs.co.uk/together-we-create

Julia Fawcett, Chief Executive of Lowry said; “We're so grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting this fantastic programme of activity that will enable us to capture the stories of the people and communities that have made and make Lowry what it is today.”

LS Lowry is one of Britain's most popular painters of all time - and Lowry is home to the world's biggest public collection of his work. LS Lowry spent much of his life living in and painting the streets and people of Salford – bringing working-class and hidden communities to the world's attention. The final project Lowry and his Legacy will explore and celebrate the unique relationship between LS Lowry and the people and communities he featured in his work. As well as commissioning an academic paper, on Saturday 26th April Lowry will welcome renowned writer, Manchester-born Jeanette Winterson (Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit) to present a public lecture in Lowry's Quays Theatre, plus throughout the year Lowry will be hosting community workshops for Salford residents to share their responses to LS Lowry and his work today.

The programmes mentioned above are part of Lowry's 25th Anniversary programme, which has been curated to encapsulate what Lowry is all about – creativity, opportunity and making the arts accessible to all. From celebrating the iconic artwork of LS Lowry to showcasing the life-changing work we do with young people, our birthday celebrations feature an inspiring line-up of shows, art, and events. And with so many family friendly free activities and affordable pricing as well, we're hoping that as many people as possible will be able to join us.

