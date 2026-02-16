Levellers to Celebrate 35th Anniversary of 'Levelling The Land' Album with Headline Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To mark the 35th anniversary of their second album Levelling The Land, Brighton folk-rockers Levellers will be heading out on the road later this year on a UK & European tour, playing many of the songs from that album, alongside further fan-favourites from their extensive catalogue. Tickets go on general sale Friday 20 February 10am here.

Bassist Jeremy Cunningham says, “This year we celebrate 35 years of Levelling the Land! So we’re looking forward to getting out on the road and playing some of our favourite songs from that album - plus some other classics too. We’ll see you there!”

Levelling The Land was originally released in 1991 and features the hit singles ‘One Way’, ‘15 Years’ and ‘Far From Home’ plus ‘The Game’, ‘Liberty Song’, ‘Riverflow’, ‘Boatman’ and the incendiary ‘Battle Of The Beanfield’. Levellers followed that release with the Number 1 album Zeitgeist a few years later.

This year sees the 23rd instalment of their popular Beautiful Days Festival in Devon, which features Super Furry Animals, Madness and Levellers as headliners. More details here.

The band will be supported by hotly-tipped Essex punk-duo The Meffs on all dates. Additionally, Stourbridge’s finest, Neds Atomic Dustbin, famed for their early 90s string of hit singles such as ‘Kill Your Television’, ‘Happy’, ‘Are You Normal?’ and the US Modern Rock #1 ‘Not Sleeping Around’, join as special guests in Glasgow, Llandudno, Blackpool, Bristol and London.

Levellers Live Dates

October 2026

Fri 16 - Köln Live Music Hall

Sat 17 - Maastricht Muziekgieterij

Sun 18 - Leuven Depot

Tue 20 - Holmfirth Picturedrome

Wed 21 - Holmfirth Picturedrome

Thu 22 - Belfast Mandela Hall

Fri 23 - Dublin Vicar Street

Sat 24 - Glasgow Barrowland*

Thu 29 - York Barbican

Fri 30 - Llandudno Venue Cymru*

Sat 31 - Blackpool Empress Ballroom *

November 2026

Thu 19 - Nottingham Rock City

Fri 20 - Bristol Prospect Building *

Sat 21 - London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo*

*with Neds Atomic Dustbin as special guests

The Meffs support on all dates

Photo credit: Steve Gullick