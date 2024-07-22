LATE NIGHT JAZZ Will Return to Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following two sold out seasons earlier this year, the Royal Albert Hall returns with its third series of Late Night Jazz for 2024. From gospel and swing to ‘60s soul jazz and funk influences, the autumn season continues to highlight the diverse and vibrant jazz scene emanating from the London jazz scene.

Kicking off Elgar Room-based series, Sounds Queer have curated a selection of performers with drag pianist Barbs and futuristic soul singer songwriter and DJ Shivum Sharma set to appear on Thursday 3 October, while surprise guest performances and a DJ set from Sounds Queer co-founder Toby Corton will round off the night. Sounds Queer champions and prioritises diverse voices and sounds from the LGBTQIA+ spectrum through live music events, having previously produced shows with Rich Mix, The Roundhouse and Mighty Hoopla festival.

Due to popular demand, David Kofi will return on Thursday 24 October with his blend of gospel, soul and R’n’B-tinged jazz, following his sold out debut performance in February 2023. This performance spawned his Live at Late Night Jazz Royal Albert Hall EP, released last summer, and has since gained airplay from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Soho Radio and Times Radio.

Comprising award-winning singers Georgia Cécile (Jazz FM Artist of the Year), Lucy-Anne Daniels and Peter Horsfall, London-based vocal trio Flight Call will bring the month to a close by showcasing their love for jazz, soul and gospel in their original arrangements on Thursday 31 October, with influences ranging from ‘60s soul-jazz legends Les McCann and Andy Bey to the deep-funk sounds of D'Angelo and James Brown.

November sees the annual London Jazz Festival return to the Elgar Room on Thursday 21 November with four performers taking to the stage. Violinist and vocalist Claire Victora Roberts, bass improviser Caius Williams, drummer/composer Momoko Gill and saxophonist Helena Kay all take part in Take Five, the festival’s flagship talent development programme for emerging jazz and improvising musicians.

December sees the return of popular Christmas show Jazz at the Movies on Wednesday 11 December, where acclaimed singer Joanna Eden teams up with the groovy sounds of the Chris Ingham Quartet to perform a selection of festive swing and jazz favourites. The following night, on Thursday 12 December, Michael Sutton will be closing the season with a special Relaxed Late Night Jazz performance, where the less formal environment may particularly benefit autistic people, those with dementia or learning disabilities. Michael recently released his debut album Those Leftover Dreams.

Matt Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “It’s great to see our Late Night Jazz series going from strength to strength with each passing year. This latest series not only gives a platform to new and exciting acts like Flight Call and London Jazz Festival’s Take Five initiative, but sees alumni David Kofi and Jazz at the Movies returning, having both provided some of our favourite Late Night Jazz shows in recent years. Partnering with Sounds Queer and Michael Sutton will also open the series up to new communities, and it’s a real privilege to see these shows reaching more diverse audiences.”

Tickets for all Late Night Jazz shows are available from the Royal Albert Hall website.

