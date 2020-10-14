Kevin and Joanne Clifton Embark on a UK Tour

Tickets are on sale now at most venues and can be booked directly through the theatres.

Strictly Champion siblings KEVIN and Joanne Clifton are heading out on tour this autumn with an intimate show produced for a socially distanced audience - AN EVENING WITH KEVIN AND Joanne Clifton.

The talented brother and sister were originally due to tour together for the first time earlier this year in the world's leading Ballroom show, BURN THE FLOOR, but unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the tour was unable to go ahead. While the tour has been successfully rescheduled to 2021, KEVIN will now be headlining it without his sister, as JOANNE's prior commitments mean she is no longer available.

Hailing from a successful dancing family - parents Judy and Keith are former World Champions - the CLIFTON siblings have numerous competitive Ballroom and Latin dance accolades between them, including World Champion, British Champion, European Champion, and International Open titles. They have both also won the highly sought after glitter ball trophy on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing - KEVIN in 2018 with journalist Stacey Dooley, and JOANNE in 2016 with TV presenter Ore Oduba.

Keen to still work with his sister, KEVIN and the show's producers came up with the idea of the AN EVENING WITH show, perfect for a smaller audience.

AN EVENING WITH will give audiences a glimpse into the CLIFTON's dancing lives, from young children growing up in a dancing family, to the successful performers they are today.

They will sing songs from their CD, share stories of their dancing lives, and perform some favourite Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional partners.

Talking about the show, KEVIN says "Although we all miss performing and producing live shows and it is great to be able to get back on stage, we know people's health and safety is paramount. Myself, Joanne and our producers feel a responsibility to the theatre industry to help rebuild audience confidence, so that one day theatres will be full again."

Producer Paul Irving of Strictly Theatre Co. says "We feel this is a great way to support venues across the country, as well as provide work for freelancers from the theatre industry who have had limited support over the last six months. The aim is to boost audience confidence levels so that they feel safe to come to a theatre and watch live shows again. It also gives venues the opportunity to perfect safe social distancing measures."

Join KEVIN and JOANNE for a lovely evening of song, dance and dancing memories!

The production is suitable for a socially distanced audience and is being created and toured with the audience, theatre staff, cast and crew safety at the forefront.

The tour opens at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth on the 29th October 2020, stopping at venues across the country until 3rd December 2020. On the 1st December the show comes to the iconic Palace Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in London's West End.

Any venues that are interested in having the show should contact producer Paul Irving via email paul@strictlytheatreco.com

Tickets are on sale now at most venues and can be booked directly through the theatres or at www.kevinandjoanne.com

You can also catch Kevin Clifton in the 2021 BURN THE FLOOR UK and Ireland Tour from the 18th April 2021 to the 8th July 2021. Tickets on sale now at most venues - visit www.kevincliftontour.com for more details.

