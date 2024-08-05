Kayleigh McKnight Will Lead the Return of LIZZIE at the Hope Mill Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hope Mill Theatre has announced lead casting for the return of its hit production of rock musical LIZZIE in Manchester this October for a strictly limited 3-week run.

The show – which first enjoyed an acclaimed Manchester run in September 2023 – will play at Hope Mill Theatre from Thursday 17th October to Sunday 10th November 2024.

Starring as Lizzie will be Kayleigh McKnight. Kayleigh has performed in productions including SIX (West End), Mandela (Young Vic), Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show (World Arena Tour), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Regents Park).

Further Casting to be announced.

LIZZIE explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The rock musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

Lizzie is Rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody Murder!

Lizzie The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Hope Mill co-founder William Whelton, and has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner.

William Whelton said: “I am thrilled to be bringing LIZZIE back home to Hope Mill Theatre, where this production was originally rehearsed and created last year. Audiences across the UK fell in love with this show just as much as I have and I can’t wait to share it again with fans and welcome even more new audiences into The House of Borden. I am equally thrilled to have the incredible power-house performer that is Kayleigh McKnight taking on the role of LIZZIE. Kayleigh is an astonishing vocalist and actor and I am so excited to see her bring a fresh take to this iconic role.”

During the run, Hope Mill Theatre will host a special Halloween Fan Event on Thursday 31st October, details of which are announced today. This gala evening will feature a concert sing-along (and dress-up!) version of the show with the full cast (including alternates). Following the performance, the audience will be invited to a post-show rave at the venue with a local Manchester Female DJ. Welcome drinks and an exclusive goodie bag containing a unique piece of LIZZIE merchandise is included in the ticket price and there will be other surprises to come! Join Hope Mill and the cast of LIZZIE for a one night only unforgettable experience!

