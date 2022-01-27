Justin Fletcher To Tour UK In Brand THE BIG TOUR

Children's television megastar Justin Fletcher is heading out on the road in 2022 with his all singing and dancing show Justin Live - The Big Tour! Opening at Eden court 10 Feb and touring the UK in a Spring and Autumn tour until November.

Justin is a familiar face in households across the country. He stars in many CBeebies smash hit television shows including Gigglebiz, Gigglequiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin's House. In addition, he has provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld, Shaun the Sheep and recently provided the voice for Shaun the Sheep in the hit Aardman movie Farmageddon. He has been the recipient of numerous children's BAFTA's for his work and in 2008 was awarded an MBE for his services to television and to charity organisations. In the eyes of a whole generation he truly is a superstar.

Justin Live - The Big Tour! is a show written and performed by Justin himself. He promises lots of songs, laughter and bags of fun for all the family. Justin cannot wait for the tour to begin and says "I am very excited about getting out and about and getting to meet so many new friends. The support and warm welcome I receive from audiences across the UK is just wonderful. I look forward to seeing you all soon!"

Producer Steve Boden from Imagine Theatre, producers of the tour explains how the show came about:

"Following the enormous success of Justin's last UK tour in 2017, we were very keen to revisit all corners of the United Kingdom with a brand-new show to give more children their first experience of a live theatrical experience. The 2021/22 tour will be our biggest tour to date and will give families across the UK an opportunity to experience Justin Live!. It is a fabulous, fun, action packed, interactive show which gets everyone involved, and the children absolutely love it!"

Steve goes on to say, "From previous tour experience the show has sold-out, so we do recommend booking tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment."

For full tour listings and booking links visit www.imaginetheatre.co.uk/justin-live-the-big-tour