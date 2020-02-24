Jason Manford is back! It's been a busy few years since Jason's last smash-hit stand-up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn't changed a bit. 'Like Me' is Jason's latest comic offering, set to hit the road for a massive 99 date UK & Ireland tour, kicking off in Basingstoke on 3 February 2021 and culminating with a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on 23 October 2021.

Jason said: "After the fun we had on my last tour 'Muddle Class', I'm excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show 'Like Me'. In these trying times, it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle! So, I'm coming to Darlington in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then!"

Jason's work spans comedy, acting, singing and presenting and includes a host of top TV credits: 'First & Last' (BBC One), 'The Masked Singer' (ITV1), 'What Would Your Kid Do?' (ITV1), 'Olivier Awards' (ITV1), 'Scarborough' (BBC One), '8 Out of 10 Cats' (Channel 4), 'The Nightly Show' (ITV1), 'Sunday Night at the Palladium' (ITV1), 'Live at the Apollo' (BBC One), 'Have I Got News For You' (BBC One), 'QI' (BBC Two) and 'The Royal Variety Performance' (ITV1).

Jason Manford comes to Darlington Hippodrome for one night only on Saturday 31 July 2021.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 February at 10am. To book contact the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





