James Morrison Joins The Lineup For RISE UP WITH THE ARTS

It is today announced that James Morrison will join the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev and long-term dance partner, Anya Garnis' second annual Rise Up With The Arts - a streamed trans-Atlantic celebration of the theatre industry with performances and interviews interlaced across the evening of 27th March.

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, it is also announced today that all funds raised will also be donated to Save The Children, alongside the previously confirmed Acting for Others, The Actors Fund (serving the performing arts and entertainment community in the United States) and icandance which is a charity that support children with disabilities finding their voice through performing arts.

Pasha and Anya said today: "The current situation in Ukraine hits too close to home for the both of us as Russian nationals. Our passport may say one thing but our hearts are with our friends and family and everyone still in Ukraine that are fighting for their freedom and lives. It only feels right that our show - Rise Up with the Arts, along with 3 charities that we are already supporting, will now focus on donating funds raised to the Save The Children that helps children and young people affected by this terrible conflict. They say it takes a village to raise a child but this time it will take the whole world to make the change happen and end this madness. Let's make art not war!"

Broadcast on World Theatre Day - 27 March 2022 tickets are now on sale at just £14 via: https://www.riseupwitharts.com/

Through dance, singing, interviews and inspirational stories, Rise Up With The Arts celebrates the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, bringing the best of the best from across the industry, straight into your living rooms. It's a magical show, celebrating and honouring the arts in a unique online event and all proceeds will go to continuing to helping and supporting artists in these difficult times.

The theatre industry in the UK employs over 270,000 people, many of whom were unable to receive any kind of support from the UK government during the pandemic and thus the show was created by Pasha and Anya to help the industry that has given so much to them throughout their life.