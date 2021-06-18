Isma Almas Critically Acclaimed Show ABOUT A BOUY: ADVENTURES IN ADOPTION Comes to Soho Theatre

Following a hugely successful season at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, Isma Almas is proud to present her critically acclaimed show at London's iconic Soho Theatre.

Isma has three children, the youngest of whom is adopted. In her preconception-shattering, down to earth and engaging style, she explores transracial adoption, gender, religion, sexuality, race, one homophobic Muslim mother and Freddie Mercury.

Isma is British multi-culturalism at its best. Isma's comedy is not for the faint hearted. Her hard hitting, no-nonsense, Northern style does not hold back.

Drawing on her working class roots in Bradford, she shares stories of her childhood and early experiences which are often told against the backdrop of 1970's England where racism and ignorance were rife.

Isma won the First Laugh competition at the Sheffield Comedy Festival in 2006, as well as being a semi-finalist in So You Think You're Funny. She was a finalist in the Hackney New Act of the Year Competition (2007)

As seen on BBC Asian Network and BBC2's The Big Asian Stand Up.

For more information visit www.sohotheatre.com or call 020 7478 0100.