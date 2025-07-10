Initial Cast Set For CINDERELLA Pantomime at Hackney Empire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Following the success of 2024's pantomime, Dick Whittington and his Cat, Hackney Empire has announced the initial casting for the 2025 pantomime Cinderella, directed by Clive Rowe. Cinderella will play from 22 November – 31 December, with a press night on Thursday 4 December.

This festive season you shall go to the ball, as the magic of Cinderella comes to Hackney Empire!

Cinderella dreams of a life full of love and adventure, and free from the clutches of her wicked Ugly Sisters and evil Stepmother. When an invitation to the party of the year arrives, it might be just the ticket she needs. Throw in some glass slippers, a fairy godmother, and a little sparkle of magic and you've got yourself a pantomime that's guaranteed to be the perfect fit!

Directed by Clive Rowe, this classic rags to riches tale will come to life in Hackney, featuring all your favourite pantomime ingredients. From an unbelievable cast to extravagant costumes, from audience participation to sensational song and dance numbers, make sure you book your tickets before the clock strikes twelve!

Playing the Ugly Sisters is the sensational duo of local legend Kat B and George Heyworth (of Bourgeois & Maurice).

Kat B is a well-loved local legend, a quick-witted comedian hailed an all-rounder entertainer. As well as being an experienced presenter, he is also an experienced choreographer, dancer and actor. He has appeared in 20 Hackney Empire pantomimes (and many other Hackney Empire shows, including The Wiz) he has also appeared in numerous productions at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, including Lorca's The Public and The Dragon Can't Dance, as well as hosting many variety nights and schools' tours around the UK.

George Heyworth is a writer and performer who is known in the London alternative cabaret scene as one half of cult musical duo Bourgeois & Maurice, alongside Liv Morris. Their unique brand of biting pop-satire and dark glamour has graced prestigious stages like the Royal Academy of Arts, Southbank Centre, and Sadler's Wells, in addition to extensive international tours in countries including the USA, Australia and Singapore. He is also no stranger to Hackney Empire, having starred in Aladdin in 2023.

Further casting and creative team will be announced in early Autumn.

Jo Hemmant, Executive Director at Hackney Empire said, "We're thrilled to announce the first cast members for this year's pantomime Cinderella, which will be the final pantomime I'm producing as Executive Director at Hackney Empire. Having Hackney gold Kat B and George Heyworth on board as our Ugly Sisters, alongside our esteemed Patron and Director for this year Clive Rowe, means we're guaranteed to bring you all another joyous pantomime in Hackney this festive season! Stay tuned for more announcements, coming in September.”

Tickets for all performances are on sale now.