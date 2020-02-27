Inaugural LAMDA MISHMASH FESTIVAL Announced

LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art)has announced the inaugural LAMDA MishMash Festival, which will celebrate and showcase the self-created work of the drama school's alumni. Running from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 April at LAMDA's west London campus, the festival will mark the first public performances for the majority of pieces being staged.

The development of new work is an integral part of LAMDA's curriculum. Students participate in Autocours modules throughout training where they learn to self-create work in response to images and text. Students also have the opportunity to work with established writers and directors to develop new plays and audio dramas, as well as being encouraged to create their own work for LAMDA's internal events such as Poetry Night and the annual Winter Concert. The LAMDA MishMash Festival has been established to provide a new platform for graduates to feel empowered to forge their own careers within the creative skills sector.

Over 30 emerging creative artists and companies will come together for the three-day event to present a diverse mix of challenging, inspiring and thought-provoking new work at varying stages of development. The festival has been curated to reflect and question some of the most urgent issues faced today including mental health, climate change, identity and more.

Alongside the performances, screen and audio, there will be a series of workshops and panel discussions with leading industry professionals exploring how to create work and wider issues within the creative industries. The programme of workshops will be announced in due course.

Sarah Frankcom, Director of LAMDA said: "In an ever-evolving industry, it's vital our students know they can have a voice and tell the stories which are important to them. The LAMDA MishMash Festival aims to provide a platform for our alumni to showcase their own work and develop their careers as rounded artists. The first ever programme is set to include an exciting array of urgent, thought-provoking pieces which I hope will empower a new generation of theatre-makers."

Jonathan Sayer, Founding member of Mischief Theatre and LAMDA graduate said:

"Creating your own work and feeling empowered to do so is vital for any young actor joining the industry. LAMDA have always been incredibly supportive of Mischief's journey and the MishMash festival is a fantastic way to encourage, develop and challenge people in or who have just finished full time drama school training to take hold of their creative futures."

General booking will go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday 3 March via LAMDA's website. Priority booking is now available for LAMDA supporters. Tickets are £5 for a one-hour performance slot, consisting of either a one-hour play (full-length), two 30-minute plays (Half&Half) or three 15-minute plays (Cheeky Thirds). Film screenings and audio presentations are free of charge, but advance booking is recommended. Visit www.lamda.ac.uk for the full LAMDA MishMash Festival Programme.

LAMDA MishMash Festival is produced by 2017 graduate Emily Carewe, with George Kemp as Assistant Producer, in partnership with LAMDA. An advisory board made up of LAMDA alumni is assisting with the development of the festival. They are Joseph Aldous, Bryony Corrigan, Christine Gomes, Rosa Hesmondhalgh and Gilbert Kyem Jnr. LAMDA MishMash Festival is generously supported by; 45North, Backstage Trust, The Harbour Foundation, Kenny Wax and an anonymous donor.





