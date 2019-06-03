Idriss Kargbo Will Host Singing At The Shaw

Idriss Kargbo announced as the next performer to host Singing at the Shaw.

Star of stage and screen Kargbo's latest credits include Shrek the Musical, Wicked, Five Guys Named Moe. It was announced last week Kargbo will reprise his role of Boq in Wicked come July.

No stranger to the musical theatre scene, Kargbo started treading the boards as a young performer in The Lion King and Thriller Live. You may also recognise Kargbo as he conquers the TV world with BBC's Casualty and Years and Years.

Join Idriss as he explores his musical journey.

Singing at the Shaw is the new cabaret on the musical theatre scene which sees West End performers take to the stage to explore their musical influence and what has made them the vocalist they are today.

Singing at the Shaw is produced by the theatres Artistic Lead Wayne Glover-Stuart and launched in April to rave reviews with Rachel John.

Idriss takes to the stage on Sunday 28th July.

Tickets www.shaw-theatre.com





