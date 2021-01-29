ILLUSIONS OF LIBETY Will Be Live-streamed From Applecart Arts Next Month

'Illusions of Liberty' is a Black Comedy about, a woman who has a fake identity, but not one of her choosing. She is in a constant battle to maintain what people believe she is. It's a matter of survival. Over the course of four days, after some traumatic news, she battles with hard truths, and convincing lies.

'Liberty Jones, is a Principal Cellist. For five years she has been plagued with an increasing number of bewildering symptoms. Five days ago, Liberty Jones received a diagnosis of an invisible illness. Against the backdrop of a 'hostile environment, this Black comedy follows her for four days, when we see her struggle with her diagnosis, the mother daughter relationship, and what it means to have an illness no one can actually see.

As she struggles to maintain her equilibrium in her new status and relationships.

How does she feel when the dust settles? How does she deal with her new normal? How many new 'normals' will she have to adjust to, in four days?

Backed by Live Music, this funny, poignant semi-autobiographical play challenges us to look below the surface and 'see' the invisible.

Lorna Wells, Writer of the play said.

"You can look really well, act perfectly 'normally' and be suffering from the most crippling symptoms and conditions. This can cause prejudice, misunderstanding, unfair judgement, and a lot of Drama. People often say that, they're not pretending to be sick, they're pretending to be well. I wanted to write something which could tell the stories of people with Invisible illnesses, but also highlight issues around the hostile environment, examine the-mother daughter relationship and racism"

'Illusions of Liberty' had its premiere at the King's Head Theatre, London as part of their Playmill festival in 2019. It got an incredibly good reception from the audiences at the time. This is a further development of the play which will be live-streamed and is funded by the Arts Council England

The production will work with three charities in a joint fundraising venture. A percentage of the ticket sales will be divided between three charities whose members live with Invisible illness. The charities are Me Association, Lupus UK and Ehlers-Danos Support UK.

The play will be live streamed over three consecutive nights. The tickets will be available at the Box office www.applecarts.com You can book tickets via the website, or for more details, visit www.illusionsofliberty.co.uk