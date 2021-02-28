Hundred Acre Productions Presents LOCKED-DOWN ONLINE 2.0

Hundred Acre Productions will present 'Locked-Down Online 2.0' the second in the series of online concerts featuring the music of Daniel Curtis & Laura Coyne.

The 'Locked-Down Online' series will showcase graduating talent from multiple performing arts institutions from around the U.k and across the world!

The series will air on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook Page, with the first concert airing on Sunday 28th February 2021 at 7pm.

Starring - Cassie Blanchette, Samanath Ivey, Samantha Thomas, Mark Lochart, Sophie Bassett-Hughes, Andrew Ewart, Joey Cornish, Nardia Ruth, Phoebe Noding, Harry Polden & Chloe Holder

"Following the most recent government announcements, we are thrilled to see the inclusion of Theatres and Performing Arts Institutions within the roadmap. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this news than a 'virtual' night at the theatre. The talent on display throughout this series has been outstanding, and we are so proud to support the graduate performers throughout this series, hopefully it won't be long before we are all on stage together once again." - Fraser Stainton & Georgia Benson (Artistic Directors Hundred Acre Productions)

The concerts are free to view on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook page. Should you wish to donate to support Hundred Acre Productions you can do so at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hundredacreproductions/backers#start