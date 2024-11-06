HighTide Returns With New Writers For HighTide Rising 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HighTide Rising will return this year with the one-day celebration featuring rehearsed readings of six extracts from new plays written by the inaugural HighTide Writers Group. The writers' group, led by Juliet Gilkes Romero and Tim Price, is composed of Marie Cooper, Clare Currie, Ted Marriott, Anoop Singh, Rosa Torr and Esohe Uawdiae. HighTide Rising, this year in partnership with Eastern Angles Centre and the New Wolsey Theatre, will take place on 23 November 2024.

HighTide Writers Group have spent the past year developing their writing through classes led by Juliet Gilkes Romero and Tim Price, guest masterclasses from leaders such as Lyndsey Turner, and mentored by established playwrights such as Lolita Chakrabarti, Jez Butterworth and Dennis Kelly.

Robert Aowsusi will direct Rosa Torr's Mangrove Field, Ted Marriott's We'll Meet Again and Clare Currie's Sky Songs. Scott Hurran will direct Esohe Uawadiae's Two Truths and a Lie, Anoop Singh's B&B and Marie Cooper's Mnemosyne.

The jam-packed day celebrates the diverse voices from the East of England and gives Hightide Writers Group the opportunity to both stage the rehearsed readings of their plays for the first time and to connect with other playwrights, artists and industry leaders in the region through workshops, talks and networking events.

George Boundy, Engagement Manager of HighTide said: “The six writers celebrated at HighTide Rising this year were selected from a pool of over 200 applicants and represent a broad spectrum of what it means to call yourself a playwright. Hailing from different corners of our region, they are united by a love for telling stories and building drama. We can't wait for audiences to glimpse a taste of what these writers' have to offer. Expect to be thoroughly entertained, moved and inspired."

HighTide Rising will present 6 extracts of new plays written by the inaugural members of HighTide Writers Group Marie Cooper, Clare Currie, Ted Marriott, Anoop Singh, Rosa Torr, Esohe Uwadiae. These writers have deep roots in the East of England showcasing the region as a seedbed of exceptional playwriting talent.

The script submission window for the next writers group will open after HighTide Rising with details soon to be announced.

