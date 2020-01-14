Hearts For The Arts 2020 Shortlist Announced
The shortlist has been announced for the National Campaign for the Arts' (NCA) Hearts For The Arts Awards 2020. The awards celebrate the unsung heroes of Local Authorities who are championing the arts, often within a climate of severe financial challenges.
Nominations were received from across the UK for each of the four award categories: Best Arts Initiative; Best Arts Project - Community Cohesion; Best Arts Project - Arts, Health and Wellbeing; Best Arts Champion; and Local Authority or Cultural Trust Worker Best Arts Champion - Councillor.
The shortlist was judged by representatives from some of this year's partners in the awards: Culture Counts, Local Government Association, Wales Council for Voluntary Action, National Campaign for the Arts, UK Theatre and Voluntary Arts Wales.
Samuel West, Chair of the National Campaign for the Arts, said:
"What a shortlist. We were delighted to receive so many nominations from across the UK, and we'd like to thank our partners this year for working so hard to make this happen. The breadth of projects and people nominated show that the arts are well-rooted in our communities, despite increasingly difficult times for local authority funding. I am so happy that Hearts For The Arts is able to celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and tenacity of those on this year's shortlists."
The shortlists are:
Best Arts Initiative
ArtsTrain - Bromley / Mytime Active
People Power Passion - Luton Borough Council
Plymouth Music Zone - Plymouth City Council
Wirral Borough of Culture - Wirral Borough Council
Best Arts Project - Community Cohesion
AND Dream - Ards and North Down Borough Council
Happy Street Festival & Thessaly Road Bridge - London Borough of Wandsworth
Performing Places Bexley - London Borough of Bexley
Windrush Generations Festival - Hackney Council
Best Arts Project - Arts, Health and Wellbeing
Making It - Three Rivers District Council
Moments in time - Fife Cultural Trust
Open Arts - Essex County Council
Outside Edge Theatre Company - Hammersmith & Fulham and Westminster and Chelsea
Best Arts Champion - Local Authority or Cultural Trust Worker
Alison Fogg - Colchester Borough Council
Gordon Dalton - Middlesbrough Council
Jayne Knight - Suffolk County Council
Pauline Smeaton - Fife Cultural Trust
Best Arts Champion - Councillor
Councillor Judith Blake - Leeds City Council
Councillor Luthfur Rahman - Manchester City Council
Councillor Rachel Hopkins - Luton Borough Council
Councillor Steffi Sutters - Wandsworth Borough Council
The winners of the Hearts For The Arts Awards 2020 will be announced on Valentine's Day, 14 February. The winners will be selected from the shortlist by a panel of key arts industry experts and practitioners, including:
Susie Dent: lexicographer, etymologist, host of Countdown's 'Dictionary Corner'
Gary Kemp: actor, musician, songwriter, founder member of Spandau Ballet
Julie Hesmondhalgh: actor, activist
Alom Shaha: Physics teacher, dad, author of Mr Shaha's Recipes for Wonder
Errollyn Wallen CBE: composer
Kirstie Wilson: Kirklees Council, winner 2019 Hearts for the Arts Best Local Authority Arts Champion - Officer
Samuel West: actor, director, Chair of the National Campaign for the Arts
The National Campaign for the Arts present the Hearts For The Arts Awards each year. The awards are delivered by UK Theatre, in partnership with Culture Counts; the Local Government Association; Thrive; Theatre NI, Voluntary Arts Wales, Wales Council for Voluntary Action.
For more information on the shortlisted nominees visit forthearts.org.uk/campaigns/hearts-for-the-arts/