Harry Enfield Will Star as Prince Charles in THE WINDSORS: ENDGAME This August

The World Premiere of George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore's stage adaptation the Channel 4 hit The Windsors will premiere this summer. The Windsors: Endgame will open at the Prince of Wales Theatre on 2 August with a press night on 10 August. Tickets are now on sale.

Much of the cast of the television series will reprise their roles in the stage production with Harry Enfield playing Prince Charles, so we have the Prince of Wales at the Prince of Wales. Further casting to be announced.

Like all good soap operas, this is the story of intergenerational conflict, with Wills challenging his father for the crown and Camilla determined to see him off and rule the land with an iron fist. Wills needs Harry and Meghan's help if he's ever going to triumph - but will they come back from California and their authentic life with their rescue chickens? And how will Beatrice and Eugenie ever clear their father, Prince Andrew's name?

Written by the creators of the TV series, George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, directed by Michael Fentiman (Amelie), and featuring songs, sword fights and snogging competitions, this show has everything you need to beat the lockdown blues!

For a strictly limited run, book now for the Prince of Wales at the Prince of Wales theatre!





The Windsors: Endgame features set design by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis, music by Felix Hagan and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The Windsors: Endgame is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment and Isobel David. The Windsors television series was produced by Noho Film & Television.

Learn more at www.thewindsorsendgame.com.