Harriet Dyer Will Embark on UK Tour

Award-winning comedian, writer and actor Harriet Dyer has announced a brand-new live tour for 2025, Easily Distra… Kicking off on 5th September at Leek's Foxlowe Arts Centre, Dyer will then take in a further 15 dates before concluding the tour at Phoenix Arts Centre in Exeter on 30th November.
Making her Live At The Apollo debut on BBC Two tomorrow night (Tues 28th January) and having previously appeared on Rosie Jones' Disability Comedy Extravaganza, Comedy Central Live and The Russell Howard Hour this brand new show will be the very best of the best of Harriet Dyer. A captivating performer with chaotically crafted comedic skill, this show promises to deliver an evening audiences won't forget.
Easily Distra… is a new blancmange of whimsy from the somewhat fizzy mind of Harriet Dyer featuring hot topics such as wearing a wetsuit on a bus, jaunty social commentary on why couples don't talk to each other anymore, and trying to get a cow to lick the top of your head.
Harriet wrote for both seasons of Comedy Central's Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson, and she also wrote for and starred in Dave's Meet the Richardsons. She was awarded the Neurodivergent Representation Award at Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, and most recently she won the prestigious Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award in 2024.
Harriet Dyer said today: “I've brought past shows to a few places I've previously gigged in but this will be my first ‘proper' tour and I'm really looking forward to trundling my whimsical ways around the country! Some places I've never even been before which will be a right ol' experience for all involved! This is my daftest show yet. Actually, I once did a whole show dressed in an inflatable diplodocus costume so maybe this won't be quite as daft as that… but I'd say a close second.”
SEPTEMBER 2025
05.09.2025 – Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek
OCTOBER 2025
02.10.2025 – Komedia, Brighton
04.10.2025 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley
08.10.2025 – G Live, Guildford
10.10.2025 – Forest Arts Centre, New Milton
11.10.2025 – Phoenix Arts Centre, Bordon
12.10.2025 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
15.10.2025 – Rondo, Bath
17.10.2025 – Hen and Chicken, Bristol
21.10.2025 – Leadmill, Sheffield
23.10.2025 – Old Woollen, Leeds
31.10.2025 – Glee Club Studio, Birmingham
NOVEMBER 2025
02.11.2025 – Canalhouse, Nottingham
22.11.2025 – Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh
23.11.2025 – The Lowry, Salford
27.11.2025 – Halls Studio, Dorking
28.11.2025 – Old Bakery, Truro
30.11.2025 – Phoenix Arts Centre, Exeter
