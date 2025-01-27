Harriet Dyer Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning comedian, writer and actor Harriet Dyer has announced a brand-new live tour for 2025, Easily Distra… Kicking off on 5th September at Leek's Foxlowe Arts Centre, Dyer will then take in a further 15 dates before concluding the tour at Phoenix Arts Centre in Exeter on 30th November.

Making her Live At The Apollo debut on BBC Two tomorrow night (Tues 28th January) and having previously appeared on Rosie Jones' Disability Comedy Extravaganza, Comedy Central Live and The Russell Howard Hour this brand new show will be the very best of the best of Harriet Dyer. A captivating performer with chaotically crafted comedic skill, this show promises to deliver an evening audiences won't forget.

Easily Distra… is a new blancmange of whimsy from the somewhat fizzy mind of Harriet Dyer featuring hot topics such as wearing a wetsuit on a bus, jaunty social commentary on why couples don't talk to each other anymore, and trying to get a cow to lick the top of your head.

Harriet wrote for both seasons of Comedy Central's Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson, and she also wrote for and starred in Dave's Meet the Richardsons. She was awarded the Neurodivergent Representation Award at Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, and most recently she won the prestigious Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award in 2024.

Harriet Dyer said today: “I've brought past shows to a few places I've previously gigged in but this will be my first ‘proper' tour and I'm really looking forward to trundling my whimsical ways around the country! Some places I've never even been before which will be a right ol' experience for all involved! This is my daftest show yet. Actually, I once did a whole show dressed in an inflatable diplodocus costume so maybe this won't be quite as daft as that… but I'd say a close second.”

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2025

05.09.2025 – Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek

OCTOBER 2025

02.10.2025 – Komedia, Brighton

04.10.2025 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

08.10.2025 – G Live, Guildford

10.10.2025 – Forest Arts Centre, New Milton

11.10.2025 – Phoenix Arts Centre, Bordon

12.10.2025 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

15.10.2025 – Rondo, Bath

17.10.2025 – Hen and Chicken, Bristol

21.10.2025 – Leadmill, Sheffield

23.10.2025 – Old Woollen, Leeds

31.10.2025 – Glee Club Studio, Birmingham

NOVEMBER 2025

02.11.2025 – Canalhouse, Nottingham

22.11.2025 – Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh

23.11.2025 – The Lowry, Salford

27.11.2025 – Halls Studio, Dorking

28.11.2025 – Old Bakery, Truro

30.11.2025 – Phoenix Arts Centre, Exeter

