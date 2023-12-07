HORRIBLE HISTORIES to Tour the UK in 2024

The Birmingham Stage Company's Horrible Histories show will tour in 2024. This will be the latest production in an ongoing partnership between the Olivier Award-nominated theatre company and Terry Deary's blockbuster series.

Opening at the Albany Theatre in Coventry on 1 May, Rotten Royals will tour the country with tales of revolting rulers and mad monarchs from Britain's barmy past! A fast-paced two-hander, audiences will discover all the most gruesome and awful truths about British royals in the most hilarious way imaginable.

Would you be wooed by Richard the Lionheart? Are you ready for a date with King Edward I? Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III? See Mary Tudor knock the spots off Mary Queen of Scots! Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Will you be hanged by King James for being a witch? Clap along with crazy King Charles and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

Boasting the funniest and most outrageous regal scenes from the BSC's hit Barmy Britain shows, Rotten Royals promises right royal anarchy across the UK!

Birmingham Stage's Actor-Manager Neal Foster commented "When we started making Horrible Histories shows in 2005, I would never have dreamed that we'd be taking the productions to places like Sydney Opera House, Hong Kong and Singapore and then into the West End. Hot on the heels of our acclaimed river cruise Terrible Thames and our involvement in 'Orrible Opera at this year's BBC Proms, we're delighted to be having a right royal adventure with the men and women who've ruled us!"

Full details of the venues on sale so far can be found at Click Here with many more announcing soon!