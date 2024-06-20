HOME, SWEET HOME Comes to Riverside Theatres in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Home, Sweet Home by Amalia Kontesi comes to Riverside Studios - part of Bitesize Festival next month. Performances run 8 - 14 July.

Part of Riverside Studios Bitesize Festival, Home, Sweet Home makes its World Premiere this July, from award-winning writer Amalia Kontesi and Special Someone Productions.

Six years after her childhood home was destroyed by wildfires, Ellie travels from London to Greece to prepare the home for sale. Confronted by childhood nostalgia, family memories and the weight of loss, she reminisces on first kisses, first heartbreaks and first leaving - migrating to a new country, and what it means to leave ‘home’ behind.

As she bounces between her past and present, and emotional highs and lows, Ellie is forced to face up to what happens when tragedy takes the place of happy memories. Should she cut ties or hold on to what was once so dear?

Laying bare the economic difficulties that led to a new wave of migration from Southern Europe to the UK, and the harsh realities of the climate crisis - including its disproportionate impact on already vulnerable regions across the world - Home, Sweet Home questions what makes a place ‘home’.

A one person show performed by Isidora Provatos (Write to Right), Home, Sweet Home is directed by Penny Gkritzapi (Chemistry - Brighton Fringe OffFest Nomination, Resident Director for Polymorph Theatre & Paradigm Theatre & Film) and written by Amalia Kontesi (Someone of Significance - VAULT Festival 2023 People’s Choice Award). The show first workshopped as part of Pinch of Vault Festival 2023.

