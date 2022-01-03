Grand Opera House Performances of DICK TURPIN RIDES AGAIN Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Performances of Dick Turpin Rides Again at the Grand Opera House were cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19.

Due to COVID-enforced absences within the company, performances were cancelled on 2nd January, at 1pm and 5pm.

Performances are set to run through 9 January.

Read the full statement below:

The star of pantomime in York for 40 years, Berwick's critically acclaimed performance as dame has solidified his reputation as a true York institution having delighted generations of festive theatregoers every year.

Dick Turpin Rides Again reunites Berwick with his band of pantomime favourites, Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, AJ Powell and David Leonard in a production packed full of madcap comedy, spectacular song and dance, and a Wagon Wheel or two!