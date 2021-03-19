Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Graduates Take Part in Charity Concerts at Cadogan Hall

The evenings will be hosted by Courtney Bowman, Grace Mouat, and Luke Bayer.

Mar. 19, 2021  

To support performing arts graduates who have had their careers halted before they've even begun, 40 young professionals are being given the opportunity to showcase their talents in three nights of online musical theatre concerts, with all profits going to Acting for Others. The evenings will be hosted by Courtney Bowman (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX), Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX) and Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiver).

The full concert cast is: Abel Law, Alice Croft, Amelia Atherton, Aoife O'Dea, Ayesha Patel, Ben Joyce, Beth Mabin, Bibi Jay, Cassie McCluskey, Charlotte Hannah Jones, Curtis Patrick, Darcy Finden, David Mairs-McKenzie, Dean Makowski-Clayton, Fallon Mondlane, Faye Wheeler, Gabe Hampton-Saint, George Maddison, Georgia Lennon, Harriet Waters, Henry Shine, India Chadwick, Jay Worley, Jennifer Adab, Jo Stephenson, Joely Colleen Emms, Karen Wilkinson, Kingsley Morton, Kyle Birch, Lewis Snell, Mark Lockhart, Markus Sodergren, Megan Cerys-Holland, Millie Cranston, Nardia Ruth. Nathan Shaw, Niels Bouwmeester, Olivia Lallo and Sam Rippon. With musical direction from Sam Young.

Watch along streams 26, 27 and 28 March, 7.30pm. Then available on demand until 4 April.

Tickets from £15 (with the option of adding more charitable donation to Acting for Others) https://encore-theatre.co.uk/product/graduates-at-cadogan-hall-series-1/
Recorded at Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, Belgravia, London SW1X 9DQ


