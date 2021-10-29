Godalming's CINDERELLA Announces Pay What You Can Scheme

Even more theatre-goers shall go to the ball as Wysch Productions is again offering a Pay What You Can scheme at The Borough Hall, Godalming, to help those who would not otherwise be able to attend a Pantomime this year due to financial restraints. Cinderella, from 11 - 26 December 2021, is open to all.

Producer Nick Wyschna said: "I'm over the moon to be able to bring back our Pay What You Can tickets. We are a professional Pantomime for the community of Godalming and I believe everyone should have the chance to see Cinderella. Just send us a message via our website (www.godalmingpanto.com) or social media, or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101, and we'll sort your tickets out for you!"

Terms and conditions apply and the offer is subject to availability. No refunds or exchanges are available on Pay What You Can tickets.

Cast and creatives, as previously announced, are as follows: Stephanie Costi, who is currently in her final year of training at Guildford School of Acting, is delighted that she shall go to the ball as Godalming's very own Cinderella. Her fabulous sparkly Fairy Godmother will be played by Emily Cochrane. This traditional family Panto wouldn't be complete without the Ugly Sisters to make Cinderella's life a misery, and Josh Bamling as Astra and Christian Andrews as Zeneca will make a formidable and hilarious pair. Vying for Cinderella's attention, will be Joseph Foyster as the suave Prince Charming with Clark James returning to Godalming Panto, this time as the ever affable and funny Buttons. Laura Kent and Elli Hosier will be joining the cast as Ensemble/Swing.

Cinderella is written by Andrew Pollard, co-directed by Jo Kirkland, co-directed and choreographed by Charlotte Wyschna, cast by Denise Silvey and produced by Nick Wyschna.

To book standard tickets, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101. There is disabled access throughout the venue. There is a relaxed performance on Sunday 19 December at 6 pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to Â£18 and can purchased by calling the Box Office only.