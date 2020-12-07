Goblin Theatre Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL Podcast

In 2020 Goblin and Cornerstone Arts Centre were planning to present a new musical version of A Christmas Carol. Due to the pandemic they were unable to stage the show but instead have developed the show into an audio production, which will be released as a podcast just in time for Christmas. The Podcast will be released on Saturday 19th December on The Goblin Podcast https://goblintheatre.co.uk/podcast

The production features five professional actor musicians, plus a young company from the local community. The cast includes Victoria Boyce, Matt Burns, Rob Gathercole, Mia Jerome and Miriam Wakeling.

This will be a carol service with a difference. Using your imagination to set the scene - It's midnight on Christmas Eve, a time where the Ghosts and Ghouls of Christmas come out to play. A haunted choir tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Visiting the past, present and future to see if three ghosts can change Scrooge's ways.

