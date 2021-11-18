George Devine Award 2021 Longlist Announced

The George Devine Award today announces its 2021 Longlist of eight playwrights. Formed in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's founding Artistic Director George Devine, the Award is recognised as one of the most prestigious in new writing and seeks to shine a light on a playwright of promise.

The winner will receive a prize of £15,000 in support of their future as a playwright. Former winners include Diana Nneka Atuona, Richard Bean, Alice Birch, Lucy Prebble, Rory Mullarkey and Daniel Ward.

2021 Award judge Justin Audibert said:

'In what has been another very challenging year for playwrights, I am delighted to be participating on the panel for this year's Award. We all wish to see British Theatre thriving again and for that to happen it's vital that we continue to champion and support its voices of promise, challenge and imagination.'

The 2021 Longlist is:

Travis Alabanza for OVERFLOW

Caroline Bird for RED ELLEN

Gareth Farr for SHANDYLAND

Sami Ibrahim for BRICK SHIT HOUSE

Zodwa Nyoni for THE DARKEST PART OF THE NIGHT

Lulu Raczka for CLOSE YOUR EYES, AND THINK OF ENGLAND

Tom Stuart for BURN BABY BURN

Emily White for ATLANTIS

The judging panel for 2021 includes playwrights Luke Barnes, James Graham and Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, directors Justin Audibert and Lisa Blair and actress Kate O'Flynn. They will now decide upon the recipient of this year's Award, who will be announced in early December.