Garry Starr Brings MONKEYS EVERYWHERE to Pleasance in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join award-winning performer Damien Warren-Smith as he tries to find a calmer place to be amongst the madness of the monkey business that fills his mind.

Monkeys Everywhere follows Damien Warren-Smith’s mischievous, acclaimed alter ego Garry Starr as he endeavours to write, but is continually distracted by the monkeys that fly through his brain. They pop in, drive through, swing past and start monkey parties - making it impossible for him to concentrate.

Garry loves his monkeys, they fuel his creativity, but he needs to focus. How will he ever control his monkey mind? Join Garry as he finds the best way for him to be in charge of his monkeys - instead of them controlling him.

Monkeys Everywhere is a show for all ages – but especially for those who can’t always keep their monkeys under control. Full of clowning, silliness, play and creativity, Monkeys Everywhere is a show with real heart and hopes to provide support to those who are struggling with their own monkey mind. It would be bananas to miss it…

Garry Starr: Monkeys Everywhere plays at Pleasance Forth (Courtyard) from 31st July - 26th August.

Garry Starr also appears in Garry Starr: Classic Penguins at Venue 33, Pleasance Courtyard Forth from 31 July https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/garry-starr-classic-penguins

Comments