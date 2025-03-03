GOLDILOCKS Panto Adds Relaxed Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milton Keynes Theatre will continue to offer relaxed performance opportunities at the venue, and this year's pantomime is no different. On Tue 6 Jan at 1pm, the theatre will present a relaxed viewing of the magical circus-themed Goldilocks and the Three Bears, starring pantomime legend Brian Conley.

This performance will feature all the same panto magic that audiences in Milton Keynes have come to expect. However, there are a few minor adjustments that can make a big difference to anyone who may find visiting a theatre daunting. These include the auditorium lighting being left on low, and loud noises being reduced or removed from the show.

Aimed at anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, including those on the autistic spectrum and those who may make involuntary sounds, customers will be able to move freely in and out of the auditorium during the performance as they may require. Additional staff members will be on hand to assist and designated chill out spaces will be available should an audience member need to step away from the performance.

In addition, visual stories are available to all bookers upon request, which feature detailed information and photos of both the theatre and the show. These will walk audience members through their entire theatre trip, explaining the facilities available to them and what will happen throughout their visit, helping to prepare bookers and reduce stress levels.

The venue's Theatre Director, Emma Sullivan, said “The annual relaxed performance of pantomime is a key part of Milton Keynes Theatre's commitment to provide opportunities for everyone to be able to experience the magic of theatre. Alongside a wider programme of accessible performances, it ensures the theatre is welcoming to all in our community.”

The full run of performances of the magical Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Milton Keynes Theatre is from Sat 6 Dec 2025 - Sun 11 Jan 2026. Roll up, roll up to see panto join the circus, and be swept away by a pantomime spectacular that's just right!

