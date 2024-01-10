Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouse's BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FESTIVAL

A four-day celebration of creativity for people with learning disabilities – is back this month offering fun, friendship and a fabulous sensory show.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 1 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 2 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury Photo 4 PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouse's BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FESTIVAL

Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouse's BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FESTIVAL

Leeds Playhouse's Beautiful Octopus Club Festival – a four-day celebration of creativity for people with learning disabilities – is back this month offering fun, friendship and a fabulous sensory show.

 

Running from 29 January to 1 February, the festival includes an Interaction Day, during which people can explore the Playhouse and take part in activities like drumming and yoga; a Club Night, with a live band and a DJ; art and craft sessions; and My Life With the Wave by Interplay Theatre, a sensory show created for people with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities.

 

As part of the festival, Interplay is also running a Sensory Theatre Symposium for artists, companies and venues exploring sensory performance for learning disabled audiences. The symposium will include discussions led by artists specialising in work for learning disabled people, audience members sharing reflections on their most memorable arts experiences, and panels celebrating best practice.

 

Among the artists taking part are Jeremy Harrison, artist and researcher at Playground and Rose Bruford College, and JoAnne Haines from Bradford-based Mind the Gap, discussing her recent show, Dancing with Colours. Other panel members include artists from Interplay Theatre, Frozen Light and Leeds Playhouse.  

 

Attendees with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities or complex needs can experience the symposium through all the senses via interactive installations, shows and sensory sessions running throughout the day.

 

Delegates will also have the opportunity to see My Life With the Wave, a story inspired by the poem of the same name by Mexican Poet Laureate Octavio Paz, using movement, sound, digital technology and physical interaction to create an immersive sensory experience.  

 

The biannual Beautiful Octopus Club Festival is part of Leeds Playhouse's year-round programme of activities for people with learning disabilities. It offers a term time structured weekly arts course and weekend drop-in workshops for young people with learning disabilities offering movement, drama, visual art, sensory sessions, fun and friendship.  

 

Find out more about the Playhouse's programme for people with learning disabilities.

 

Leeds Playhouse has been one of the UK's leading producing theatres for more than 50 years. It is an award-winning theatre and a cultural hub, a place where people gather to tell and share stories and engage in world class theatre. Its warm welcome was recently recognised at the UK Theatre Awards, where it was named Most Welcoming Theatre 2022. It makes work which is pioneering and relevant, seeking out the best companies and artists to create inspirational theatre in the heart of Yorkshire.

Alongside the work on its stages, the Playhouse works creatively with the people, artists and communities of Leeds through its innovative, sector-leading Playhouse Connect programme. Focussing on two key areas – Learning & Skills and Creative Communities – Playhouse Connect engages with thousands of people in the region each year. As part of this work, its Artistic Development programme, Furnace, engages with theatre-makers, providing a creative space to refine their practice at all stages of their careers; it builds, develops and sustains projects to connect with refugee communities, young people and students, older people and people with learning disabilities; it hands over spaces to communities to use in ways they choose, from breakdancing to roller-skating, craft markets to tea parties, enlivening the building whilst fostering deeper relationships; and works in-residence around the city, connecting with people on their doorsteps.

As a registered charity, Leeds Playhouse relies on the support of valued partners to make great things happen. It is grateful for the continued support of Arts Council England, Leeds City Council, The Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation and the many charitable trusts, business partners and individuals that continue to support the vital work of the theatre.

Box office

0113 213 7700

info@leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Box office

Leeds Playhouse, Playhouse Square

Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UP




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester Photo
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and West End star Norman Bowman bring their unique cabaret to Manchester for the first time. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatts THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questo Photo
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors Theatre

The Questors Theatre will open their 2024 Studio season with the world premiere of a brand-new translation of the classic Cold War era play, The Physicists, by Russell Fleet.

3
Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Childrens BLUE BEARD Photo
Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARD

Wise Children has announced that Robyn Sinclair joins the company of Blue Beard written and directed by the company's Artistic Director Emma Rice – the production opens next month at Bath Theatre Royal ahead of a UK tour.

4
Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023 Photo
Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023

The Everyman Theatre has announced that their 2023 pantomime, Mother Goose, has achieved record-breaking success, selling over £1.2 million worth of tickets. Plus, the company has revealed their 2024 pantomime, Aladdin.

More Hot Stories For You

Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In ManchesterFrances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors TheatreWorld Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors Theatre
Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARDRobyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARD
Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Crucible (1/31-2/01)
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy in UK Regional Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy
Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge (2/04-2/04)
The Syndicate in UK Regional The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Whitby Pavilion (4/29-4/29)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
The BENN Hall (4/22-4/22)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Queen's Theatre (3/30-3/30)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
The Witham (4/25-4/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You