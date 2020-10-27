Full Casting Announced On Dante Or Die's SKIN HUNGER

The cast is Michael Elcock, Tanya Loretta-Dee & Terry O'Donovan.

Full casting is announced for Dante or Die's Skin Hunger. The cast is Michael Elcock, Tanya Loretta-Dee & Terry O'Donovan.

Dante or Die's Skin Hunger is a powerfully resonant new work, which invites the audience to take sanctuary in a hidden chapel in London's West End.

Daphna Attias directs three intriguing monologues from pioneering writers Ann Akin, Tim Crouch and Sonia Hughes. Each examines with refreshing humour and intelligence, our need for intimacy and the power of touch - an aspect of humanity that so many of us didn't realise we vitally needed until it was restricted.

Skin Hunger is a socially distanced installation that offers a compelling live theatrical experience for three audience members at a time, with six entries daily. This unique and sensitively staged work offers a moment of reflection and intimacy, whilst so many are starved of touch.

In keeping with the latest government guidance for London, Skin Hunger has been created with social distancing regulations in mind, and so has a very limited capacity; therefore, we have a very limited allocation of press reviewing tickets. If you would like to review the show and cannot make the selected performances, please let me know and we will endeavour to accommodate your needs as best we can.

Running Time approx. 60 minutes

Age guidance: 16+

Skin Hunger is presented in partnership with Stone Nest and is funded by Arts Council England.

