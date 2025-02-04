Full Cast Set For the UK Premiere of WHITE ROSE THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced joining West End stars Colette Guitart and Tobias Turley for the UK premiere of the Off-Broadway hit, White Rose: The Musical. Having received its Off Broadway premiere earlier this year, White Rose: The Musical has book & lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, with direction by WILL NUNZIATA. It will get its UK premiere as the first musical staged at London's Marylebone Theatre, 27 February - 13 April.

Collette Guitart (Sophie) was the alternate lead in Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre and previously she played Maria in Just for One Day (Old Vic). Other credits include SIX, &Juliet and Bat Out of Hell (West End), and Rock Follies (Chichester Festival Theatre).

Tobias Turley (Hans) won the lead role of Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia! on ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream. Named one of HELLO Magazine's Rising Stars 2024, his other credits include Kurt Kelly in Heathers the Musical (Other Palace), and Diesel in West Side Story (Ljubljana Festival).

Owen Arkrow (Willi) is a recent graduate of Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He made his professional debut in [title of show] (Phoenix Arts Club).

Danny Colligan (Max) played Billy Kostecki in Dirty Dancing, Elder Davis in Book of Mormon and was Joly/1st Cover Marius in Les Miserables (all West End). He was most recently Ron Williams in Cable Street (Southwark Playhouse).

Charley Robbie (Lila) is a recent graduate of Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, making her professional London debut.

Millie Robins (covers all female roles) recently played the lead Victoria in the world premiere of the musical Toys and Sally Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (both Upstairs at the Gatehouse).

Nathan Shaw (covers all male roles) recently appeared in The Rocky Horror Show (UK & International Tour) as swing u/s Riff Raff, Brad, Rocky & Dr Scott.

Thomas Sutcliffe (Karl) recently appeared in the West End as John Carpenter/Martyn Ware/1st Cover Phil Spector in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Neil Kellerman in Dirty Dancing.

Danny Whelan (Christoph) recently played Craig in the UK tour of An Officer and a Gentleman. He was Ledoux in the UK tour of Bat Out Of Hell The Musical and a GI in Miss Saigon (Sheffield Crucible).

Mark Willshire (Kurt Huber) was seen in the West End in Waitress, The Bodyguard and Ghost.

Ollie Wray (Frederick) has just played Swing/Cover Marius, Enjolras, Grantaire/Fight Captain in the West End production of Les Miserables.

White Rose: The Musical is based upon the inspiring true story of a small group of university students in Munich, Germany, who secretly met to write, print and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler's lies and Nazi deception. Their courage in the face of tyrany would ultimately lead to them paying the supreme sacrifice.

Sophie Scholl arrives in Munich to join her brother, Hans, and study at university. Inspired by a rebellious professor, Sophie and Hans form a small group of students to resist Nazi rule and doctrine. In passionate and articulate leaflets - printed in secret - the White Rose resistance group provides instructions for passive resistance and, ultimately, sabotage. Sophie is passionate, impulsive and bold... dangerous traits in Hitler's Germany...

