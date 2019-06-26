Full Cast Announced For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE INVISIBLE THING At Rudolf Steiner Theatre

Take Note Theatre today announces the full cast for the brand-new production of Sherlock Holmes and The Invisible Thing to be staged at Rudolf Steiner Theatre - a stone's throw from Holmes' 221b Baker Street. David Phipps-Davis directs Stephen Chance (Sherlock Holmes), Doug Cooper (Inspector Peacock), Philip Mansfield (Dr Watson), Imogen Smith (Betty Rochester) and Vanessa-Faye Stanley (Lucy Grendle). Written by Greg Freeman, the production opens on 25 July, with previews from 17 July and runs until 18 August.

Holmes and Watson are called to investigate a murder seemingly committed by an invisible perpetrator. As they probe into the mysterious lakeside drowning, something startling emerges...

A perplexed Inspector Peacock summons Holmes and Watson to the home of Miss Lucy Grendle, the daughter of the late Alfred Grendle - a man with a shadowy past. Miss Lucy Grendle has a problem with vodka (and Sherlock Holmes). The last time their paths crossed, it did not end well. Tension is in the air, and it's not just because an Invisible Thing is prowling the house.

The play was originally performed at the Tabard Theatre in 2016 and has been revised and restaged for the current run.

Greg Freeman's credits include Kathmandu performed at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Pleasance Edinburgh, Dogstar, Montagu, Empty Vessels and the co - adaptation of Conan Doyle's first Sherlock Holmes book A Study in Scarlet for the stage. His credits also include the critically acclaimed Doig! The Musical, No Picnic and Beak Street. Credits for television include the adaptation of the American sitcom Who's The Boss into ITV's The Upper Hand.

Stephen Chance plays Sherlock Holmes. He has played Sherlock Holmes twice previously in The Hound of Baskerville and The Final Problem (Gasworth Hall). His previous theatre credits include Boeing Boeing (The English Theatre of Hamburg), Widower's Houses (Sartorius Theatre) and Simpatico (Tabard Theatre). His television credits include Castles in the Sky. Film credits include Me Before You.

Doug Cooper plays Inspector Peacock. His previous theatre credits include An Ideal Husband (Tabard Theatre), Venezia: The Story of Venice (Luigi Theatre) and Women Beware Women (Royal Court Theatre). Film credits include See You In Hell and Love Freely But Pay For Sex.

Philip Mansfield plays Dr Watson. His previous theatre credits include See How They Run (York Theatre Royal), The Merchant of Venice, Pericles (Rose Theatre Kingston), The Scandalous Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde (Tabard Theatre), Twelfth Night (New Wimbledon Theatre), The Comedy of Errors (Gray's Inn Hall), Saint Joan (Shaw Theatre), The Way of The World (Barons Court Theatre), Pride and Prejudice and A Tale of Two Cities (UK tour).

Imogen Smith plays Betty Rochester. Her previous theatre credits include Reformation (White Bear Theatre), Love and Friendship (Omnibus Theatre), Sunday Readings in the Park (Park Theatre), Broadbent (Bristol Old Vic), To Kill A Mockingbird (York Theatre Royal / UK tour), Palace of the End (Arcola Theatre), The Time of the Tortoise (Theatre503), Coriolanus (Festival Theatre, Edinburgh) and The Winter's Tale (Royal & Derngate).

Vanessa-Faye Stanley plays Lucy Grendle. Previous theatre credits include Richard III (Wales Millennium Centre - nominated for Best Supporting Actor at National Welsh Theatre Awards), War Horse (National Theatre) and Escapology (Camden People's Theatre). She is also co-founder of the comedy trio The History Girls. Directing credits include The Terrific Electric (Barbican - Oxford Samuel Beckett Award).

David Phipps-Davis is a writer and director. Previous credits as a director include See Me For Myself, An Ideal Husband (Tabard Theatre), Le Comte Ory, Macbeth, L'elisir d'amore (Dorset Opera Festival), Cinderella (Regent Theatre, Ipswich) and Who Will Carry The World? (Brockley Jack Theatre). Credits as a writer include Beauty and The Beast (UK tour), Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington (Dorking Halls) and Cinderella (Harlow Playhouse).

Box Office: 0333 666 3366

www.thesherlockplay.co.uk





