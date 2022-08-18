Free Community Summer Circus Comes to Kings Lynn This Month

Spellbinding circus troupe, Lost in Translation have announced the Kings Lynn Summer Circus, an extravaganza of free circus events for all the community from 24th August - 4th September 2022. The festival will boast a programme of events packed full of family workshops and community events, sensational street performances and breath-taking big top shows.

The big top (2nd - 4th September) will play host to Lost in Translation's 5-star production Hotel Paradiso (2nd - 3rd September) in which a formidable cast of 6 highly skilled acrobats, clowns and jugglers tell the story of a group of fearless tenants and their battle to save their home and livelihood. Displaying a colourful mix of daring circus skills, physical comedy and theatre, Hotel Paradiso also features a specially written musical score by renowned circus Musical Director and multi-instrumentalist, Peter Reynolds.

Other highlights of the programme include the Kings Lynn Community Spectacular (4th September) and the Q40 Circus Cabaret (3rd September) a brand-new collaboration between Lost in Translation and Italian theatre company Ondadurto Teatro, featuring fresh contemporary circus skills and quirky comperes to get you in the mood for an evening of astonishing entertainment. The fantastic Circus Katoen will be bringing their spectacular production of Grasshoppers (2nd - 3rd September), a vulnerable exploration of the natural world and its turbulent relationship with mankind. The dynamic programme of performances will be complemented by a series electrifying free events, this includes drop-in circus workshops in the town centre (24th - 31st August), making it the perfect way to soak up the last of the summer sunshine with all the family.

Lost in Translation are Guinness World Record Holders for the most swings on a Korean Cradle in a minute, a discipline very rarely seen in the UK. As one of the world's leading contemporary circus companies, Lost in Translation have delighted audiences across the world, from Australia to Edinburgh. These experts in all things acrobatic and aerial bring the magic of circus performance together with compelling storytelling. From aerial hoop to juggling, trapeze, precarious balancing and much more, audiences will be amazed by incredible acrobatic feats integrated into the plot.

Co-Director Masimiliano Rossetti comments, We are very excited to bring world class circus to the very heart of Kings Lynn and engage the local community with this amazing festival. We can't wait to inspire and delight audiences.

West Norfolk Borough Council serves a population of around 150,000 and supports the community to celebrate its local heritage and rich culture. This fantastic programme of events is backed by Discover Kings Lynn and Vancouver Quarter.

Councillor, Graham Middleton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Business, Culture and Heritage comments, I'm delighted the Lost in Translation Circus is coming to King's Lynn. Discover King's Lynn and the Vancouver Quarter have supported the free activities taking place in the town centre, I'm sure families and shoppers will enjoy all the entertainment and activities. Free tickets can be collected from The Walks cafÃ© or online through Creative Arts East. Families can just pop into the free workshops. I urge our residents to roll up, roll up, and enjoy all the fun of the circus. This is another amazing free family-friendly activity taking place this summer in King's Lynn.