Five Weekends Of Summer Events Come To Wandsworth

In partnership with Wandsworth Council, Summer In Battersea Park, Wandsworth Park and Furzedown Rec is a five-weekend takeover of South London's most popular parks and green spaces. Providing a summer programme of entertainment and activities, with weekly street food and a beer garden. From HIIT classes, to bumper cars there's fun to be had for all ages. Summer In provides the perfect opportunity for the local Wandsworth community and those further afield to celebrate our bright and vibrant borough.

Kicking off on 18th and 19th June, Battersea Park will host the annual Live at the Bandstand. Featuring emerging artists from Continental Drifts' roster, alongside local musicians from World Heart Beat Music Academy, Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band, Battersea Power Station Community Choir and many more.

The following weekend, 25th and 26th of June, will see a focus on family fun, as the Circus rolls into town. Not only can guests, young and old, enjoy live circus performances, but they can also try their hand at juggling and circus skills in the workshops. A perfect line-up to keep the kids entertained, with fairground attractions and activities to enjoy across both days. Alongside the family activities, we are delighted to welcome the Battersea Alliance Volunteer Fair, where charities and organisations from across Wandsworth will be offering information on volunteering opportunities in the local area.

July 2nd will follow suit, with more entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. With theatre performances and workshops from Let's All Dance, including two performances of The Princess and the Pea. Plus, Putney School of Art and Design will be leading painting, drawing and creative workshops so everyone can bring out their inner artist. The following day, on July 3rd, Battersea Park will host the notable Armed Forces Day and famous Battersea Park Dog Show. Open to all, guests can show up with their pooch and have a go around the dog ring, entering classic categories such as Handsomest Dog, and Dog with the Waggiest Tail!

The final weekend at Battersea Park, 9th - 10th July, will culminate in a weekend of sporting activity. The Bowling Green will host screenings of both the Men' and Women's Wimbledon Finals, and silent disco yoga will return (for a small additional cost) alongside other free fitness classes, including Cheerleading, Zumba and multi-sports sessions hosted by the Enable Leisure Team.

Sunday the 10th of July will see an incredibly special day with not-for-profit community interest company, Spirit of Football, beginning its quadrennial kick-off from Battersea Park - home of the first official FA rules Football match in 1864. This year, Spirit of Football will see the very special ball journey across the world to the Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Across all weekends in Battersea Park will be a pop-up food and bar area with a range of street food vendors and local breweries.

To finish off the Summer In programme, Enable will then head over to Wandsworth Park on the 23rd of July, to be joined by Pick Up Productions for live theatre and workshops. There will also be art and fitness classes to enjoy, and a Shakespeare trail curated by Friends of Wandsworth Park. On Sunday 24th of July, Furzedown Recreation Ground will enjoy live performances of The Princess and the Frog, and The Princess and the Pea, and from Let's All Dance, alongside art and fitness classes from Enable services.

Ian Mitchell, Enable CEO says; Ian Mitchell, Enable CEO says "Summer in Battersea Park is an integral part of our calendar and we're really thrilled to get to expand it across the Wandsworth community. Bringing people together to enjoy our green spaces, relax and have fun with these free and accessible events is what it's all about."