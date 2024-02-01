Fifth Word Seeking Muslim Women and Girls in Nottingham for Inspiring Theatre Project 'See Me'

See Me is recruiting Muslim young women and training them in a range of creative skills including- oral history skills, photography, filming and videography.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Fifth Word Seeking Muslim Women and Girls in Nottingham for Inspiring Theatre Project 'See Me'

Fifth Word, one of the East Midlands leading theatre companies for new writing, is seeking young Muslim women and girls living in Nottingham, to take part in an innovative project that will accompany the premiere of a theatre production on a national tour.

See Me is an inspirational living history project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, recruiting Muslim young women in Nottingham and training them in a range of creative skills including- oral history skills, photography, filming and videography. These workshops are free and take place across February half-term, (13th-16th).

Once trained, they will meet and interview inspirational women of Muslim heritage who live in the city of Nottingham. Using their new skills, they will interview and photograph these women, which in turn will be produced as podcasts- hosted by the young participants. The See Me podcasts will be launched to coincide with the opening of Fifth Word's new touring theatre production Liberation Squares.

Alongside the See Me podcasts, an exciting touring pop-up exhibition, (featuring the stories of the interviewees) will be launched. First at five Nottingham libraries spread across the city, and then touring with the production of Liberation Squares- April-June 24.

The inspiring stories from the interviews will also be made into a graphic novel anthology, to be printed and made available to borrow from any Nottingham library, and accessible online via Fifth Word's website.

Laura Ford, Artistic Director of Fifth Word, said: "The interviews these young women carry out, will empower younger generations and capture the unheard voices of Muslim women, focusing on their experiences of living in Nottingham, their expression of their identity and celebration of their contribution to society. This project will celebrate diversity and shine a light on the contributions of Muslim women to Nottingham's social heritage."

Laura continued: See Me will give young Muslim women and girls the opportunity to platform stories of inspiring women whose experiences and identities are often misrepresented in mainstream culture. The project will give Muslim girls the opportunity to develop creative skills and will open up pathways to arts and heritage in the future."

To find out more, and how to get involved, contact Zahra Butt, Engagement Producer- zahra@fifthword.co.uk or visit www.fifthword.co.uk

See Me is in partnership with Nottingham City Libraries and supported by Nottingham Playhouse and New Art Exchange.

Liberation Squares is a new play by Sonali Bhattacharyya, which explores the story of three Muslim schoolgirls as they are drawn into activism, influenced by everything from super-heroes to real life
activists who've stood up to injustice. Liberation Squares premieres at Nottingham Playhouse- 12-27 April 24, before touring nationally.



