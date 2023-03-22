Fifteen-Year-Old Nellie Regan To Stage Fundraiser For The Union Theatre Featuring West End Stars

Nellie Regan is on a mission to save the Union Theatre with a fundraising concert at The Other Palace, on Monday 27th March at 7:30pm. The impressive fifteen-year-old daughter of Sasha Regan, award-winning producer, artistic director and founder of The Union Theatre, has brought together some of the hottest West End names in musical theatre. The glittering star-studded evening will be co-hosted by Arran Bell and Michael Mather.

"This show will mean a lot to me and a lot to those who know and love the Union Theatre," Nellie explains. "The Union has a special place in a lot of people's hearts. It's also my mum's theatre. I grew up there. It's not just a theatre but home-from-home to many...it nurtures talent, brings together communities and gives artistic people a start in life. Many return and some never leave. It also provides a support network for those in the arts."

Nellie is striving to keep that community spirit alive, something her mother, Sasha, has fought for since she founded the theatre 25 years ago. Everyone who steps through the doors is welcomed and treated like family. However, since Covid, it has become much harder for this theatre to survive. "It's so important for our theatre community that we keep our doors open," says Nellie. "Many award-winning shows that start at the Union transfer to larger venues in the West End and some have even toured in the UK and abroad. It's given so many people a chance and a great start in this business."

Nellie's mother, Sasha Regan, has directed and produced a huge number of multiple award-winning shows at her theatre, including the much-loved All-Male Gilbert & Sullivan series, including the All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore and All-Male The Pirates of Penzance which regularly tour and transfer to larger venues such as Wilton's Music Hall, the Palace Theatre and regional theatres such as Winchester's Theatre Royal. Cate Blanchett was so impressed she invited them to perform in Australia and this summer Sasha Regan's All-Male The Mikado is set to run at Wilton's Music Hall followed by a tour. Many actors and creatives have started their careers in her shows, receiving awards and returning time and time again.

"The Union Theatre gives people a fair go," says Nellie. "Times are tough and we don't pretend otherwise - we just want everyone who comes into The Union to have a go, get noticed and use our theatre as a base to showcase their talents. Theatres like this are so important right now and The Union is a community. That support is crucial. We all look out for each other and after the initial trauma and havoc caused by Covid, many in our arts community are still struggling, especially small businesses, which is why I want to raise as much as I can to keep theatre and opportunities to perform alive. My mother, Sasha Regan, works so hard for everyone around her and does this for the love of theatre and those who work in theatre. She helps countless young people and gives actors and creatives a platform. Now more than ever we need our theatre to keep its doors open."

Nellie will also be appearing in the concert. As well as helping Sasha to run the Union Theatre, she is studying musical theatre at The Brit School and has been involved in productions such as Whistle Down The Wind (Union theatre), When I Grow Up (Lyric theatre) and even appeared in the Jim Jams Chocolate Spread advert.

"Let's all come together to have the most magical night and raise some funds to save our home," says Nellie. "See you there".

The Union Theatre Fundraising Concert will take place at The Other Palace on Monday 27th March at 19:30. Tickets from £17.50. Running time 2 hours.

Tickets: 25 Years Of The Union - The Other Palace Theatre

Box office: 020 7592 0302

Address: The Other Palace, 12 Palace Street, London SW1E 5BJ

Age recommendation: 12+. Trigger warnings: Flashing lights, Haze

Cast includes: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay; Bronté Barbé; Pearce Barron; Kyle Birch; Michael Burgen; Erin Caldwell; Owen Clayton; Amy Di Bartolomeo; Tom Duern; Alex James Ellison; Andrew Ewart; Luke Friend; Collette Guitart; Billie Kerr; Sam Kipling; Hannah Lawton; Emma Lindars; Michael Mather; Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky; Kayleigh McKnight; Alex Okoampa; Ayesha Patel; Nellie Regan; Rodney Vubya

Creative Team:

Musical Director & Pianist: Michael Bradley

Hosts: Arran Bell and Michael Mather