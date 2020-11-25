Fane Announces Live Tours For 2021 Including Sir Michael Parkinson, Tim Peake, Katie Piper, Grayson Perry and More

FANE has announced brand new live tour dates for 2021 with an eclectic array of some of the UK's most high-profile figures. Rescheduled tour dates for Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sir Michael Parkinson and Fortunately...with Fi and Jane are on sale now. Tickets for Katie Piper, Grayson Perry, Tim Peake and Andrew Cotter go on sale Friday 27th November at 10 am and are available to purchase from www.fane.co.uk/live-shows. Friends of Fane get priority booking from 10am on Thursday 26th November.

Astronaut Tim Peake will take audiences on an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station as part of his first ever UK tour, Grayson Perry will present an enlightening and eye-watering evening with A Show For Normal People, Andrew Cotter is joined by his two famous Labradors Olive & Mabel to discuss his new book, whilst Katie Piper discusses going from surviving to thriving, sharing tips on building resilience and self-confidence.

In the coming months FANE will continue to run its Fane Online digital programme of livestreamed events which have sold over 50,000 tickets in September and October 2020, over half of which included a book. The programme features artists including John Rutter & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Stephen Fry, Ant & Dec, Matthew McConaughey, Nigella Lawson, Dawn French, Arsène Wenger, Nadiya Hussain, Jacaranda 20 in 2020, Graham Norton, Elizabeth Day, Ovie Soko, Monty Don, Michael J Fox, Margaret Atwood, Fatima Bhutto and William Boyd. Book sales have been arranged in partnership with At Home with 4 Indies, Toppings, Sevenoaks Bookshop and Waterstones, with regional theatres across the country taking ticket allocations.

On announcing live tours for 2021 Alex Fane, Managing Director of Fane, said:

"The success of Fane Online has opened up our programme to a whole new audience. As we begin to look forward to in person events again our priorities of reaching as wide an audience as possible, supporting regional theatres and bookshops remains strong; both Grayson Perry and Tim Peake's tours take them to 24 different locations across the UK, whilst Sir Ranulph Fiennes will visit over 80 locations.

The majority of these tours were due to have already happened, so it's a great relief that we can now present them in the Autumn of 2021, and we look forward to announcing 100s more in person events in due course."

Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously

8th April 2021 - 22nd December 2021

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as 'the world's greatest living explorer', Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken. Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis. In Living Dangerously, Sir Ranulph offers a personal journey through his life, from his early years to the present day. Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph's childhood and school misdemeanours, his army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition to his current Global Reach Challenge-his goal to become the first person in the world to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. Sir Ranulph Fiennes' many endeavours have pushed his endurance levels to the very limits, inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.

Fortunately... With Fi And Jane: Live

1st May 2021 - 20th JULY 2021

The live show spin-off from the podcast experience no one knew they wanted, until they got it. Broadcasters Jane Garvey and Fi Glover's smash-hit BBC Radio 4 podcast Fortunately has something of a cult following owing to its frank, razor sharp style and wit; each week they share musings on their lives, from pet deaths and garden hose repairs, to the trouble with HRT patches. It was once described as "surprisingly successful" by a BBC middle management figure in ankle-swinging chinos.a?? With 238 years of broadcasting experience between them, Fi and Jane guarantee you an evening of behind-the-scenes revelations and inconsequential, but strangely compelling, chat about living some of their lives behind the microphone.a??The indistinguishable pair will be joined by a very special guest at each venue, and together they promise to take mid-life by its elasticated waist and give it a brisk going over with a stiff brush. At a time of uncertainty, what you need is the wisdom and experience of two women who haven't got a clue what's happening either. If they can find their way to the theatre, it promisesa??to be an evening of mildly entertaining stuff.

Grayson Perry: A Show For Normal People

28TH August 2021 - 28TH November 2021

Despite being an award-winning artist, Bafta-winning TV presenter, Reith Lecturer and bestselling author, Grayson Perry is a normal person-and just like other normal people, he's marginally aware that we're all going to die. Let Grayson take you through an enlightening and eye-watering evening in which this kind of existentialism descends from worthiness to silliness. Join Grayson as he asks, and possibly answers, the big questions in an evening sure to distract you from the possible meaninglessness of life in the way only a man in a dress can.

An Evening With Andrew Cotter, Olive And Mabel

5TH September 2021 - 17th October 2021

Andrew Cotter began 2020 as one of the most recognisable voices in sports broadcasting. But nowhens a 'bone'-a fideinternet sensation, only slightly eclipsed by his canine companions and overnight global superstars Olive and Mabel. Andrew's hilarious commentary in a series of online contests between his two adorable Labradors brought people across the internet together during the toughest days of lockdown. Uplifting and heart-warming, the series, including Game of Bones, went viral and has since been viewed more than 50 million times on social media; Olive and Mabel's performances have entertained dog owners, sports fans and a host of celebrities across the world. Join Andrew live in conversation as he gives a commentary of a different kind: the heart-warming story of his life with his two famous Labradors, of his bond with his dogs, and their many adventures together. Celebrating the publication of OLIVE, MABEL & ME: Life and Adventures with Two Very Good Dogs, Andrew will recount the full story of Olive and Mabel's rise to internet stardom, how his connection with his dogs has grown into an unbreakable bond, and how walking and climbing in the mountains helps them all find peace, joy and happiness away from the hectic world of the media.

Katie Piper: From Surviving To Thriving

22nd September 2021 - 28th October 2021

Katie Piper secured her place in the nation's hearts when she appeared on Channel 4's BAFTA-nominated documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face, which covered the early stages of her recovery after an acid attack in 2008.Now, described as an 'icon of her generation', the TV presenter, best-selling author and campaigner is in a very different place in her life: Katie is thriving. In this intimate live event, Katie will touch on how acceptance of her situation allowed her to move forward, and how she remained positive even through the toughest of times. Sharing tips on how to build and maintain self-confidence, focussing your aspirations, and changing your perception of yourself, Katie will also share practical methods to build up your own resilience in what has been an exceptionally difficult year.

An Evening With Sir Michael Parkinson

2nd October 2021 - 12th October 2021

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson celebrates the life and career of a man who has interviewed over 2000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries. In conversation with his son Mike, and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Tim Peake: My Journey To Space

24th October 2021 - 8th December 2021

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an awe-inspiring ride. Join European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake on an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station as part of his first ever UK tour. Tim will be your personal guide through life in space with a fascinating insight into what it's really like to be an astronaut; from training to launch, spacewalk tore-entry, Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space. This is your chance to spend an evening with one of the world's greatest living astronauts, and to rediscover the wonder of the place we call home.

