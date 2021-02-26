Fane Announce AN EVENING WITH FRAN LEBOWITZ UK Tour For 2022

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 26, 2021  

Fane Announce AN EVENING WITH FRAN LEBOWITZ UK Tour For 2022FANE have announced that author Fran Lebowitz will be embarking on a UK tour for 2022. The tour will begin in Guildford on 28th June 2022 and conclude at The Lowry, Salford Quays on 3rd July 2022.

Tickets are available at 10 am on Friday 26th February via www.fane.co.uk/fran-lebowitz-tour.

An Evening With Fran Lebowitz will see Fran live in conversation, sharing her invariably cutting take on anything and everything; from growing up in New Jersey and being expelled from her high school for being a bad influence on her peers, to moving to New York City in the 70's, and writing a column for Andy Warhol's Interview magazine.

Fran will offer insights on such timely issues as gender, race, gay rights, and the media, as well as on her own pet peeves-including celebrity culture, tourists, and baby strollers. These events promise to be a balm in a wildly shifting world, offering spot-on observations about contemporary living and the opportunity to ask Lebowitz your own controversial questions. Do not miss it.

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. An American original and purveyor of urban cool, the cultural satirist and author is pointed, forthright, unapologetically opinionated, and known for her hilariously dry social commentary on American life. Lebowitz's recent Netflix documentary series directed by her good friend Martin Scorsese, Pretend It's A City, was an unmitigated hit with its offering of a tantalizing snapshot of New York in full bloom, along with Lebowitz's lively and unapologetic commentary on what it means to live There.

Tickets for An Evening With Fran Lebowitz go on sale Friday 26th February and are available from www.fane.co.uk/fran-lebowitz-tour.


