FRANK AND FRIENDS Will Bring the Music of Frank Wildhorn to Cadogan Hall in January

Fourth Wall Live has announced FRANK & FRIENDS - The Music of Frank Wildhorn, starring Frank Wildhorn himself at the piano alongside special guests at the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 16 January 2022 at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale now www.fw-live.com/frank

Ahead of the sell-out performances of Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, Frank Wildhorn is delighted to be performing FRANK & FRIENDS for the first time in London. Presented by Fourth Wall Live FRANK & FRIENDS celebrates the breadth of renowned work from composer Frank Wildhorn, with selections from his pop, jazz, and theatre catalogues, including music from his musicals, Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie and Clyde, Wonderland and Dracula.

Frank said today, "I am so thrilled to bring the concerts of Bonnie & Clyde to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and to bring my Frank & Friends concert to London for the very first time. I know that you will be excited by the incredible artists that will share the stage with my amazing band and me. I cannot wait to share this evening with everyone at Cadogan Hall!"

Frank Wildhorn is a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award nominated celebrated composer of both musical theatre and popular songs including having written the Number One international hit "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" for Whitney Houston. Throughout his career he has written songs that have been recorded and performed by artists such as Hootie & the Blowfish, The Moody Blues, Stix, Johnny Mathis, Patti LaBelle, Trisha Yearwood, Colm Wilkinson, Anthony Warlow, Michael Ball, Beverley Knight, Kenny Rogers, Sammy Davis Jr, and Natalie Cole, to name a few. Among his forty original shows around the world are Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War, Dracula, Wonderland, Bonnie & Clyde, Victor/Victoria, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Camille Claudel, Mata Hari, The Man Who Laughs, Death Note, Excalibur/Artus, and The Man Who Laughs. Frank has just had the honour to be the first American to have a premiere with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra of his first full-length symphony.

Fourth Wall Live is an exciting new collaboration between boutique concert producer Club 11 London and theatrical producers DLAP Group. Having previously successfully produced Chita Rivera at Cadogan Hall together, the teams have now combined to bring audiences a plethora of International Artists in concert at leading venues including the upcoming sold-out Bonnie and Clyde in Concert. Their most recent production, Eurobeat - The Pride Of Europe was loved by audiences and critics alike during its streamed season in May 2021.