FOOTLOOSE Will Embark on UK Tour Starring Gareth Gates

Following two critically acclaimed tours and huge popular demand, Footloose The Musical is back and better than ever! The musical is set to burst back onto stage in 2020 opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre 24 April 2020 - before an extensive UK tour. With additional casting to follow, it is announced that Gareth Gates will reprise his role as Willard.

Gareth Gates rose to fame through the inaugural series of Pop Idol in 2002, going on to sell over 5 million records worldwide and have hits across the globe. His version of Unchained Melody sold over a million copies in the UK and is the 3rd best-selling single of the Noughties. Gareth is also the youngest ever-male solo artist to debut at number 1. More recently Gareth has enjoyed a successful career on stage, with credits including Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. In 2014 Gareth appeared in the final series of Dancing on Ice, and joined boyband 5th Story as part of ITV's second series of The Big Reunion, touring arenas with bands including Blue and Five.

Gareth says "I'm thrilled to be back playing the role of Willard in the 2020 UK tour of Footloose. I had so much fun the first time around that I jumped at the chance to play such an exciting role again. I was born in 1984, the year 'Footloose' the movie was first released; I used to watch the movie lots as a kid not knowing some years later I'd be playing the 'cowboy that can't dance' on stages up and down the country. I'm a terrible dancer, so it's pretty much Life imitating Art!"

"The show is packed with classic 80s hits - and audiences get to see a little more of me than they bargained for! I can't wait to be back on tour with such an incredible show"

City boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America. But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet. Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent. With cutting edge modern choreography, you'll enjoy classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and of course the unforgettable title track Footloose

Footloose The Musical will be presented by Selladoor Productions in association with Runaway Entertainment, and will be directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and design by Sara Perks.

Everybody cut loose and join Gareth on stage next year for a night of dazzling excitement music and dancing! Tickets are on sale on 30 October - for full listings visit https://www.selladoor.com/shows/whats-on/footloose-the-musical-2020/about





