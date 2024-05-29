FOOL'S MOON Creator Paulina Lenoir Makes Solo Debut in PUELLA ETERNA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the celebrated residency of her alternative cabaret show Fool's Moon at Soho Theatre, theatre-maker, designer and clown, Paulina Lenoir will make her solo comedy debut in a dreamlike and absurdist tale of birth, life and death told through the eyes of a poetic idiot.

Puella Eterna is a ridiculously grandiose, delusional poet on a quest to resolve life's most profound questions. In her search for eternity between the pages, Puella sets out to perform a whole lifespan from conception to the after-life, racing against the limits of time.

Clowning meets performance art, cabaret, poetry and fashion in this surreal and philosophical comedy hour. Through captivating performance, distinctly cinematic aesthetic and mischievously alluring interactions, the audience are swept up in a riotous journey through surrealist imagery examining themes of existential challenges of the human relationship to time, cycles, ageing, and letting go.

Puella Eterna is written and performed by Paulina Lenoir with dramaturgy by Lachlan Werner (creator of 2023 fringe hit Voices of Evil), theatrical support from Lucy Hopkins (award winning clown & director) choreography by Patricia Langa, costumes by Annika Thiems (winner of the 2019 NEON Curatorial Award) & Paulina Lenoir and set & props by Paulina Lenoir.

Paulina Lenoir is a Swiss-Mexican theatre-maker, performer, director and designer based in London. She trained as a designer at Central St Martins and was featured in Dazeen and Wired, before attending Ecole Philippe Gaulier to study theatre & clowning. She is the founder and host of Fool's Moon, a seasonal cabaret night with consistently sold out shows at Soho Theatre. She has devised, performed and directed original theatre shows which have been shown in the UK and internationally.

Paulina's past work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe includes Carabet (2017), Movements in Motion, Boat! & Fool's Moon (2022), Puella Eterna (WIP) & Fool's Moon: Dance Plague (2023) as well as performing at a variety of cabaret nights across the years including Piggy Time at Monkey Barrel. She has also taken Puella Eterna to Adelaide Fringe in 2024 and will be appearing at Soho Theatre as part of London Clown Festival in July.

Paulina Lenoir: Puella Eterna runs 31st July - 25th August (except 12th & 19th August) at Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Place, EH8 9SU

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/paulina-lenoir-puella-eterna

