FAME Announces Extension

Due to huge demand at the Peacock Theatre, West End the critically acclaimed 30th Anniversary production of Fame the Musical will extend its current run will play for a strictly limited season at the newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, located in the heart of North West London's new cultural neighbourhood from 21 Dec - 26 Jan.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame - The Musical is the international smash-hit sensation following the lives of students at New York's High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life. This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

David Da Silva - the conceiver of Fame who is known as 'Father Fame' - said of this anniversary production, "What makes a musical 'a classic' or 'a masterpiece'? It takes time. It passes from one generation to the next. It translates from one language to many. It entertains an audience with both laughter and tears. It inspires youth with passion and parents with nostalgia. The brilliantly directed and choreographed 30th anniversary Fame UK production of the show by Nick Winston is the best I've ever seen."

With full cast to be announced Fame the Musical is presented by Selladoor Productions (Footloose, Avenue Q, Little Shop of Horrors and Flashdance - The Musical) with Gavin Kalin Productions, Dan Looney & Adam Paulden, Stephen McGill Productions and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with BrightLights Productions and Big Dreamer Productions.

Fame is Directed and Choregraphed by Nick Winston with Design by Morgan Large, Lighting design by Prema Mehta and Sound Design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland is Musical Supervisor.

Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars. Fame - The Musical will indeed live forever.

Tickets are on sale now at www.troubadourtheatres.com. - 0844 815 4865 or visit www.fameuktour.co.uk for more information.





