FALLING STARS Goes Digital This Winter With Special Lockdown Streaming

The production streams Sunday 22nd – Sunday 29th November 2020.

Peter Polycarpou (Man of La Mancha, London Coliseum; City of Angels; Donmar Warehouse; Birds of a Feather) and Sally Ann Triplett's (Finding Neverland, Broadway; Viva Forever, Piccadilly Theatre; EastEnders) Falling Stars will be going digital this winter. Following the impending cancellation of live performances, the company quickly came together to create a filmed adaptation, providing audiences with an unmissable opportunity to experience the 1920s revelry from their own home during lockdown. With theatres forced to close their doors, Ginger Quiff are aiming to make the theatrical experience accessible for all.

Falling Stars is the charming story of a lost songbook; hidden away in an antique shop on the East Finchley High Road, its discovery unlocks the beautiful refrains of a bygone era. Conceived and written by Polycarpou, the song cycle is an homage to the composers, collaborators, and publishers of the 1920s, who created some of the greatest music of all time.

This musical revue captures the spirit of the age as Polycarpou and Triplett serenade audiences with the music of Charlie Chaplin, Irving Berlin, Buddy De-Silva, Ray Henderson, Vincent Youmans, Carl Schraubstader, Arthur Freed, and Meredith Wilson. Directed by Michael Strassen (Godspell 50th Anniversary concert; Billy; Assassins), Falling Stars will be available digitally from Sunday 22nd through to Sunday 29th November 2020.

Thomas Hopkins of Ginger Quiff Media comments, We're incredibly grateful to stream.theatre for stepping in to support us and facilitate our production. Once again this gives us hope in this crazy world that we are living in, that our theatrical community will come together to support each other through different mediums such as streaming, as the show must go on!

People who had previously purchased tickets to the live event can either transfer their booking to the newly rescheduled dates in January (9th and 10th), switch their ticket to a streaming option and donate the difference to the production and the Union Theatre, or receive a full refund. Please contact the Union Theatre's box office on info@uniontheatre.biz to make the necessary changes.

Streaming tickets are £15 (plus booking fees). Tickets can be purchased at www.stream.theatre.

