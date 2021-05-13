English National Opera Extends Free Ticket Scheme to Everyone Under 21

The English National Opera has extended its free ticket scheme to anyone under 21, beginning next season.

The ticket scheme began with only those under 18 a few years ago, but now anyone under the age of 21 can get free access to one of the most expensive stall seats any night of the week, Classic FM reports.

5-15 year olds must be accompanied by a full-paying adult who has signed up via our Adults sign up form. Once subscribed, you will receive an email with a special discount code that will enable you to access your free tickets. Each full-paying adult can purchase up to two free child tickets per production.

16-20 year olds will need to have an Under 35s membership. Create or sign in to your ENO account and register for a free Under 35s membership by clicking on the link below. Once you have joined, you will receive an email with a special discount code that will enable you to access your free ticket (you are entitled to one free ticket per production).

The ENO is also extending discounts for Under 35s across the entire auditorium. Stalls seats are £35, Dress Circle seats are £25, and Upper Circle seats are just £15.

Learn more at https://eno.org/your-visit/ways-to-save-offers/under-35s/.

Additionally, the Palladium's cheapest seats, available for all ages, are frozen for another year at £10.

To get your free tickets to an English National Opera production, visit eno.org on 2 June.

