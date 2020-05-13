Eddie Izzard, Dara O'Briain, and Robert Bathurst To Host Star-studded Riverside Studios' Charity Quiz Nights

Riverside Studios, the newly re-opened multi-arts venue in Hammersmith, is continuing its star-studded series of online fundraising quizzes with a new set of hosts joining the already stellar line up. The quizzes have been set up to raise funds to ensure it can continue its current artistic offering beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series kicked off on 29 April with a quiz hosted by much-loved author and presenter Gyles Brandreth, with some well-known faces amongst the participants, including Stephen Fry, Jo Brand and even Dame Judi Dench joining in the fun.

Tonight, Wednesday 13 May, will see legendary actor and presenter Stephen Fry taking on the role of quizmaster with comedian Jo Brand hosting on Wednesday 27 May, Eddie Izzard asking the questions on 10 June, Dara O' Briain taking the helm on 24 June and much-loved actor Robert Bathurst on 8 July.

With questions curated by QI and Blackadder producer John Lloyd, participants answer 6 rounds of questions from the worlds of music, theatre, cinema, comedy, art and food and drink, with a chance to win some incredible luxury prizes. The winner will receive a dinner for 4 (value £300) at the beautiful brasserie Sam's Riverside, with other prizes including subscriptions to healthy recipe box service Mindful Chef, online streaming service MUBI and for film lovers, 12 months' worth of tickets for Riverside Studios' brand-new state of the art cinema.

Re-opening its doors to the public in November 2019 after a five-year redevelopment, Riverside Studios firmly re-established itself as one of London's finest multi-arts venues. Money raised from the quizzes will help ensure it is able to continue putting on the very best theatre, film and comedy after the crisis is over. 10% of proceeds will go to Riverside Studios' local NHS charity, the Imperial Health Charity, which supports five hospitals around Hammersmith.

Riverside's Artistic Director/CEO, William Burdett-Coutts, commented, "The charity quizzes have so far been a brilliant way not only to raise funds for our incredible arts venue, but also to bring people together in an uncertain time. Riverside Studios has always been about community, and now more than ever we're asking people to come together to raise some money, get their thinking caps on and have some fun. We're delighted to welcome entertainment legends Eddie Izzard, Dara O'Briain and Robert Bathurst along as hosts following on from Gyles Brandreth, Stephen Fry and Jo Brand."





