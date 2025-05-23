Dermot Kennedy to Play Intimate European Tour in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy has announced an extensive, intimate September tour in the UK and Europe, ahead of his October North American tour, announced last week.

Since taking control of his data, Dermot will be running the presale for the tour through his own database for a better fan experience. Fans will need to sign up for his mailing list at this link and follow the steps. The presale will take place on Wednesday, 28th May from 10am local to Thursday 29th 10pm local. Fans will need to sign up before 10am BST/ 11am CEST on Monday 26th may to be eligible for the presale. The intimate dates include London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town, Belfast Ulster Hall, and two nights at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre.

Known for his passionate and powerful live performances, Dermot has graced the stages of such iconic venues as London’s O2 Arena and New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The Autumn run will be a nod to his early busking days, with stripped-back performances that reflect the tone of these more up-close and personal settings, making for a deeply connective and interactive fan experience. The shows will feature favorites spanning Dermot’s discography, along with new material, including his most recent single, “Let Me In”. Co-written and produced by Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey, Anderson Paak), the hauntingly beautiful track highlights Dermot’s effortless emotional delivery and rich vocals. The track currently has more than 6 million streams on Spotify.

Other upcoming live events for Dermot include a special half-time performance at Soccer Aid Match in Manchester on June 15th, and an exciting bill with GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Zach Bryan at British Summer Time Festival June 28th-29th. Dermot will also support Bryan in the U.S. this fall at Indiana’s famed Notre Dame Stadium on September 6th.

All of this live activity comes on the heels of MISNEACH, a new annual global music festival conceived and curated by Dermot himself. The sold-out MISNEACH festival was held in Sydney, Australia and Boston, MA in March timed to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The joyous events successfully achieved the festival’s mission of spotlighting Ireland’s rich musical heritage and culture. The bill featured an array of both established and rising artists including The Frames, Matt Corby, Kneecap, Meg Mac, Amble, Sorcha Richardson, The Scratch, Susan O’Niell, Fynch, Cliffords Mick Flannery, Florence Road, The Swell Season, Ye Vagabonds, Nell Mescal and headline sets by Dermot.

DERMOT KENNEDY AUTUMN TOUR

11 September – Le Trianon, Paris, FR

12 September – OLT Rivierenhof, Antwerp, BE

14 September – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE

15 September – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, DE

16 September – X-Tra, Zurich, CH

19 September – Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

21 September – Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

22 September – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE

23 September – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE

25 September – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

07 October – Orpheum, Vancouver, BC, CA

10 October – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA, US

11 October – Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, US

14 October – Summit, Denver, CO, US

16 October – Majestic Theatre, Dallas, TX, US

18 October – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA, US

19 October – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN, US

21 October – House of Blues, Chicago, IL, US

23 October – History, Toronto, ON, CA

25 October – Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA, US

27 October – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY, US

28 October – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, US

About Dermot Kennedy:

Dermot Kennedy has amassed 4 billion streams across platforms, having the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium with his debut Without Fear. A platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries, he released his acclaimed sophomore album Sonder in 2022. In 2024, he stripped back to basics and released the introspective EP, “I’ve told the trees everything,” Dermot has shared the stage with some of his finest contemporaries, most recently with Niall Horan, Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan. His incredible journey has taken him from busking on the streets of Ireland to playing stadiums around the world. His poetic and authentic artistry has forged a deep, emotional connection with audiences, including the likes of Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes who have sung his praises.

Photo credit: Joel Stagg

Comments

