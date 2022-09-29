Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Deborah Sathe, Creative Director for Continuing Drama Series at BBC Studios, Joins Stockroom Board

Deborah joins the 11 strong board, chaired by Prime Theatre Artistic Director, Mark Powell.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Creative Director for Continuing Drama Series at BBC Studios, Deborah Sathe has been appointed to Stockroom's company's board of trustees.

Deborah joins the 11 strong board, chaired by Prime Theatre Artistic Director, Mark Powell. In her role as Creative Director for Continuing Drama Series at BBC Studios, Deborah oversees EastEnders, Casualty, Doctors, River City and Pobol Y Cwm, as well as a slate of new projects. Deborah started her career in theatre as a director, before becoming a producer and then moving into the BBC to create award winning soap opera Silver Street followed by three series of the ground-breaking digital show EastEnders E20. Deborah Sathe has worked extensively in the film industry, first as Head of Talent, Development and Production for Film London, before moving into Cinestaan Film Company as International Director of Operations delivering international and domestic films including; Bombay Rose, Cold War and Gully B.

Stockroom Executive producer Martin Derbyshire says -

"Deborah is a fantastic addition to the Stockroom board of trustees. With a wealth of knowledge and experience in both theatre and television, I couldn't think of someone more suited to help lead the company as we make the transition into a dedicated writers room for theatre."

Chair of Stockroom board, Mark Powell says -

"We're both lucky & grateful Deborah has made space for Stockroom in her busy schedule. Her experience & insight of leading diverse, award-winning writers rooms will be essential in our evolution from the previous business model to our current artist-centred approach. Deborah brings with her a clarity, rigour & lived experience that we're already benefiting from."

Stockroom is a writers room for theatre, and the Stockroom Artists produce new work for midscale stages around the country. It comprises a team of six diverse salaried theatre makers who pool their individual expertise to create new plays for audiences across the UK. The company partners with theatres around the country to create shows that celebrate story and the live experience. Stockroom announced in July that the company will be bringing James Graham's stage adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's "Boys from the Blackstuff" to Liverpool's Royal Court in Autumn 2023.

