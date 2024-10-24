DRAG RACE Star Veronica Green Joins CINDERELLA at Centenary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blending traditional pantomime with modern pop music and a headstrong Cinderella, Centenary Theatre's first professional pantomime hones in on the Berkhamsted community and is bursting with talented actors from the area and local banter. Starring RuPaul's UK Drag Race (S2 & 3) star Veronica Green as the Wicked Baroness and leading children's entertainer and puppeteer Kris Garside ‘Krisgar' as Buttons, audiences of all generations are invited on this epic tale of bravery, courage and determination to help Cinders outwit evil and make it to the Ball.

With an original script from West End actor, director and writer Sam Holmes (adapted Cheltenham Everyman Theatre's pantomimes 2019-present) and direction from Julie Atherton (Avenue Q Original London Cast, Sister Act: The Musical UK Tour), Cinderella will also feature local young talent from schools including Smash Arts Theatre Company, Sylvia Young Theatre School, Tring Park, JMDS, All Stars, Supreme Dance, Afonso School of Performing Arts, Ignite Dance Company, Kreative Dance Academy and Unity3.

Director Julie Atherton said, “I love directing Panto because it's so much fun and a real celebration of local talent. What better than a lovely bunch of people coming together to provide Christmassy magic and silliness for the community!”

Sam Holmes is a performer, writer and director from Plymouth best known for playing Lord Farquaad in Shrek the Musical on the West End before going on to co-direct the most recent UK Tour. Sam has written and directed original scripts for pantomimes across the country, including Everyman Theatre's Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, Jack and the Beanstalk and Mother Goose as well as being one of the UK's best loved Dames. Other theatre credits include Into the Woods (Theatre Royal Bath) and Cinderella (Bristol Hippodrome)

Julie Atherton is a British actress, singer and director. She is best known for originating the role of Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut in the West End production of Avenue Q. and playing Sister Mary Robert in the first UK tour of Sister Act: The Musical. Other theatre credits include Mamma Mia! (West End), Fame (National tour) and tick, tick... BOOM! (West End premiere).

Established in 1988 to coincide with the 100-year-celebration of Berkhamsted Girls School, Cententary Theatre has previously been used for school and charity events over the years, but will now fill a much-needed gap in the local area as the one venue space in Berkhamsted. Berkhamsted Enterprises aims to expand on the cultural opportunities in the area, with providing professional, high-quality work to audiences and nurturing local talent at its core.

Formed in 2020 by co-founders Dani Acors and Alex Williams, Smash Arts is a professional theatre company working with young people and professionals to create high quality, professional, theatre and film projects. Their work is rooted in the belief that the skills, knowledge and confidence theatre brings can have a dramatic impact on the quality of a person's life.

