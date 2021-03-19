DOMINIC FERRIS: PIANO PLAYER TO THE STARS Comes to Crazy Coqs

The internationally acclaimed pianist Dominic Ferris will give his first post-lockdown live performances at London's Crazy Coqs on Monday 31st May and Tuesday 8th June 2021 at 7pm. Dominic's show, Piano Player To The Stars will feature a wide variety of his musical influences including George Gershwin, Billy Joel and Elton John, with some surprises along the way. Dominic's return to Crazy Coqs will also feature music and stories from recent recording projects including his collaboration last year with Dame Shirley Bassey.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office, with standard admission £25. Book online: www.brasseriezedel.com, by phone: 020 7734 4888 or in person (booking fees may apply). Running time: 60 minutes (no interval).

Dominic studied piano performance at the Royal College of Music and he has since built an international reputation as a live performer and regular recording artist. He has performed on and provided orchestrations for eight UK top ten albums since 2015. Recent recording collaborations include Dame Shirley Bassey, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Jonathan Antoine and the symphonic albums of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and The Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, recorded at Abbey Road Studios and selling over 3 million albums worldwide. Dominic joined the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra as assistant musical director and pianist for the Elvis Presley: If I Can Dream UK arena tour and Memphis Symphony Orchestra for the USA anniversary tour, with a performance at Graceland with Priscilla Presley for the Elvis 40th Anniversary Celebrations.



Dominic is one half of the internationally acclaimed piano duo The Piano Brothers who have become recognised as one of today's most adventurous, cutting edge duos. In 2019 they appeared as special guests with the BBC Concert Orchestra on BBC Radio 2's Friday Night Is Music Night.

Dominic is also one half of musical theatre double act Ferris & Milnes. The duo have become known for their mashup medleys including 33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes, which they premiered at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in Stephen Sondheim's 85th Birthday Gala. They performed their debut West End show at Ambassadors Theatre and premiered 30 Gershwin Numbers in Under 6 Minutes, at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Last year, Dominic collaborated with Martin Milnes and BBC Radio 2 producer Anthony Cherry to produce We'll Meet Again 2020 - featuring the late Dame Vera Lynn and stars of the West End including Alfie Boe, Maria Friedman and Sharon D Clarke - as a morale-boosting music video in honour of the theatre industry.

