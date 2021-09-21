DOMINIC FERRIS: ME AND MY PIANO Comes to Crazy Coqs in November

Internationally acclaimed pianist and singer Dominic Ferris returns to Crazy Coqs in London with his solo show: ME AND MY PIANO on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 7pm. Dominic will be welcoming two brand new guest artistes: Joanna Forest and Robert Levey.

Dominic will explore the music of some of the world's most iconic piano showmen: Billy Joel, Neil Sedaka and Elton John, as well as performing his trademark piano arrangements of popular songs from the British and American songbooks.

During lockdown, Dominic entertained thousands of music fans all over the world with his Facebook and Instagram live streams. Viewers could request any song which Dominic would then play back live on the piano. Dominic will be bringing his live piano requests to Crazy Coqs where the audience will have the chance to put him on the spot.

Joanna Forest is an award-winning classical number one soprano who became the first independent artist to reach #1 in the Official Classical Album charts. Over the past three years, Joanna has enjoyed success with two #1 albums and four #1 singles across the iTunes and Amazon classical charts.

Robert Levey is a 13-year-old actor/musician based in New York. He started working in the entertainment industry at age 4 and has gone on to appear in feature films and commercials across the USA. Robert has fast become a YouTube success after releasing cover versions of Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra and Lewis Capaldi hits. This will be Robert's debut live appearance in the UK.

Dominic Ferris said: "It's so reassuring to see live music and theatre building itself back up on a firmer landscape after what has been the most difficult 18 months for live entertainment. Last Saturday I was privileged to be performing at West End LIVE in Trafalgar Square with Martin Milnes as Ferris & Milnes. It was a very proud moment to see thousands of musical theatre fans gathering to watch their favourite West End shows performing once again".

Dominic Ferris is a Steinway Artist, singer and music producer. He recently worked with Dame Shirley Bassey on her album, I Owe It All To You. In August of this year, Dominic was invited to play piano for the 50th Anniversary production of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at the Royal Festival Hall.

During last year's lockdown, Dominic produced We'll Meet Again 2020 featuring the late Dame Vera Lynn and stars of the West End including Alfie Boe, Maria Friedman and Sharon D Clarke, as a morale-boosting music video in honour of the theatre industry.

Dominic has performed on and provided orchestrations for eight UK top ten albums since 2015. Recent recording collaborations include Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Jonathan Antoine and the symphonic albums of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and The Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, recorded at Abbey Road Studios and selling over 3 million albums worldwide.

Dominic is one half of the internationally acclaimed piano duo The Piano Brothers who have become recognised as one of today's most adventurous, cutting edge duos. In 2019 they appeared as special guests with the BBC Concert Orchestra on BBC Radio 2's Friday Night Is Music Night.

Dominic is also one half of musical theatre double act Ferris & Milnes. The duo have become known for their mashup medleys including 33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes, which they premiered at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in Stephen Sondheim's 85th Birthday Gala.

Tickets (£25) are on sale from the Box Office. Book online: www.brasseriezedel.com, by phone: 020 7734 4888 or in person (booking fees may apply). Running time: 75 minutes (no interval).